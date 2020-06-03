The daily gossip: June 3, 2020

If Leslie Jones got an L.A. riots do-over, she'd leave her sledgehammer at home

If Leslie Jones could give advice to her younger self, it'd be: "Don't take that sledgehammer." Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, the 52-year-old Saturday Night Live alum recalled her participation in the 1992 Rodney King riots in Los Angeles back when she was 22. "There was nothing you could've said to me back then — I was ready to burn it down," Jones explained, adding that her sledgehammer "made me a hero" among her peers when she used it to break into buildings. But knowing what she knows now, Jones would've asked herself, "what do you think you're gonna change by going out there with that?" These days, "I'm gonna use my platform to make sure everybody understands the importance of voting," Jones said.

[Vulture, E! News]