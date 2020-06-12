The daily gossip: June 12, 2020

Sharon Stone says it's 'really intense' to get struck by lightning

In case you're wondering, being struck by lighting is "really intense," according to Sharon Stone, who has some experience with it. The 62-year-old actress told comedian Brett Goldstein this week about the time she was refilling an iron when lightning struck her home's well and came up through the water. "I got picked up and thrown across the kitchen, and I hit the refrigerator," she said. "I was like, 'Whoa!'" Stone was knocked unconscious and her mother, who was home at the time, helped revive her. "I had to go get EKGs every single day for 10 days," Stone recalled. She added that she's also nearly died after having a stroke in 2016, and being clotheslined while riding a horse as a child. "It's crazy," Stone said. [Films To Be Buried With with Brett Goldstein, Us Weekly]