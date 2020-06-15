The daily gossip: June 15, 2020

Apparently no one told Clare Crawley that Matt James was going to be the next Bachelor

Future Bachelorette Clare Crawley had already made up her mind that Matt James was coming onto her season "for the wrong reasons," which made the surprise announcement that he will be the next Bachelor pretty awkward! "Clare didn't know about Matt becoming the Bachelor until [the Good Morning America] announcement," an insider told Us Weekly. Crawley's season has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, and decisions are clearly still being made about her eventual cast. But as ABC executive Rob Mills pointed out, casting James for The Bachelor is ultimately a good thing for Clare because "every guy who will be on her season will know there is no chance of becoming the Bachelor, so they should really all be there only for Clare." [Cosmopolitan, Us Weekly]