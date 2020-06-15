The daily gossip: June 15, 2020
1.
Barbra Streisand gifts George Floyd's daughter Disney stock
George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, is now a Disney stockholder thanks to ... Barbra Streisand. Gianna tugged at the nation's heartstrings when she announced in a viral video that "daddy changed the world," after her father's death on Memorial Day sparked international protests against police brutality. Streisand was apparently among those who were moved: "I am now a Disney stockholder thanks to you," Gianna's Instagram shared over the weekend, complete with pics of Gianna posing with the documents and copies of Streisand's albums My Name Is Barbra and Color Me Barbra. Streisand is not the first celebrity to help out Gianna, either; earlier this month, Kanye West set up a college savings account to fully cover the 6-year-old's future tuition. [Page Six, Entertainment Weekly]
2.
Sia gets Nicki Minaj and Cardi B mixed up in cringe-worthy series of tweets
Sia spent the weekend horribly confused after mixing up Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. It all started when a fan asked Sia if she'd ever collaborate with Nicki, including a photo of the rapper with the question. "I love [Cardi B] and … would love to COLLAB with her any day!" Sia bafflingly wrote back. When fans called out Sia for mixing up the rappers, Sia — still deeply lost — thought she was in trouble for trying to start a feud. "Hey @iamcardib @NICKIMINAJ you aren't thinking about a feud right now are you? We are focused on the problem of systemic racism," Sia tweeted. Huh?! Only then did Sia at last realize she "totally misunderstood a tweet," apologizing to Nicki and Cardi for being a "buffoon." [Dlisted]
3.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly won't launch Archewell until 2021
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's plans to launch a charitable foundation are reportedly being put on the back burner as the couple focuses on the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement. Sources who spoke with The Telegraph explained that the rollout of the ex-royals' "nonprofit empire," Archewell, is "not on the cards" until 2021. "What's absolutely clear is that they want to get it right and there's no point in rushing," the insider explained. Archewell, meaning "source of action," was also reportedly the inspiration for the name of the Sussexes' son, Archie. Prior to being eclipsed by BFF drama and an endless hunt for a new house, the charity had been intended to be the major focus of Harry and Meghan's post-royal lives. [Celebitchy, The Telegraph]
4.
Racist Tennessee monuments might be replaced by statues of Dolly Parton
Now here's an idea. Calls are growing to replace a recently-removed, Taylor Swift-condemned statue of Klu Klux Klan founder Nathan Bedford Forrest in the Tennessee state capitol with a statue of Dolly Parton. "Let's replace the statues of men who sought to tear this country apart with a monument to the woman who has worked her entire life to bring us closer together," wrote Alex Parson, who launched a petition ambitiously calling to replace all Confederate statues in Tennessee with Parton's likeness. But don't laugh just yet; the proposal to erect statues of Dolly Parton has bipartisan fans, with even Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) throwing his support behind the proposal. [The Loop]
5.
Apparently no one told Clare Crawley that Matt James was going to be the next Bachelor
Future Bachelorette Clare Crawley had already made up her mind that Matt James was coming onto her season "for the wrong reasons," which made the surprise announcement that he will be the next Bachelor pretty awkward! "Clare didn't know about Matt becoming the Bachelor until [the Good Morning America] announcement," an insider told Us Weekly. Crawley's season has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, and decisions are clearly still being made about her eventual cast. But as ABC executive Rob Mills pointed out, casting James for The Bachelor is ultimately a good thing for Clare because "every guy who will be on her season will know there is no chance of becoming the Bachelor, so they should really all be there only for Clare." [Cosmopolitan, Us Weekly]