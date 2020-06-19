The daily gossip: June 19, 2020

Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick threatens to show the world 'the group chat' after dramatic season finale

Angelina Pivarnick is threatening to bring out the big guns … and "show the world the group chat." Her warning followed Thursday night's season finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which covered the aftermath of Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley's "disastrous" bridesmaid speech at Pivarnick's wedding last November, and which led Snooki to quit the show over the ensuing drama. Jenni, for her part, insisted that the ladies "apologized over and over." Nevertheless, Pivarnick took to Twitter after the show to vent, writing, "[d]o you really want me to show the world the group chat that you guys didn't know I was in talking s--- about me the night of my wedding? And you wonder why I couldn't let things go." Biiiiig yikes! [People]