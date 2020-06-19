Juneteenth could be America's first new holiday since 1983

-
Juneteenth could be America's first new holiday since 198310:19 a.m.
-
Comedian Amber Ruffin answers all your questions about Juneteenth10:57 a.m.
-
TSA whistleblower blasts 'gross mismanagement,' alleges agency's inaction 'contributed to the spread of the coronavirus'10:06 a.m.
-
Trump recruits Rudy Giuliani to push for free-for-all debates where Biden and Trump ask each other questions10:04 a.m.
-
Trump 'couldn't care less' about China's Uighur maltreatment, multiple officials confirm9:46 a.m.
-
Trump won't even tell his son if there were aliens at Roswell9:33 a.m.
-
Ian Holm, Bilbo Baggins actor in The Lord of the Rings, dies at 889:04 a.m.
-
Original Juneteenth proclamation found as America's black emancipation holiday goes national7:45 a.m.
10:19 a.m.
10:57 a.m.
TSA whistleblower blasts 'gross mismanagement,' alleges agency's inaction 'contributed to the spread of the coronavirus'
10:06 a.m.
Trump recruits Rudy Giuliani to push for free-for-all debates where Biden and Trump ask each other questions
10:04 a.m.
9:46 a.m.
9:33 a.m.
9:04 a.m.
7:45 a.m.