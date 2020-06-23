The daily gossip: June 23, 2020

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes attempt to explain what a commitment ring is

Bachelor in Paradise's Dean Unglert is finally explaining how his "commitment ceremony" to Caelynn Miller-Keyes was different from marriage, despite the fact that the pair pledged themselves to each other and wear rings on the fourth finger of their left hands. "In my opinion, I don't need the title of husband to show the world that I'm committed to one person," Unglert said on Monday night's The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! "The fact that I'm wearing the ring is showing that I'm committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn." As Miller-Keyes jumped in to explain, "It's just nice to know we are in a strong committed relationship without necessarily having to get the government involved, as Dean would like to say." [Cosmopolitan, Us Weekly]