The daily gossip: June 23, 2020
1.
Novak Djokovic has COVID-19
Novak Djokovic, who is very good at tennis and less good at basic common sense, has tested positive for COVID-19. The world's top-ranked tennis player announced his diagnosis on Tuesday, following exhibition games in Serbia and Croatia that everyone had warned him were a bad idea, and "reckless partying" in Belgrade. "Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions," Djokovic, 33, said in a statement. "Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region." Djokovic was criticized earlier this year after saying he is "opposed to vaccination" and "wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take" a COVID-19 vaccine before traveling, when one becomes available. [New York Post, The Week]
2.
Lin-Manuel Miranda explains which F-bombs he had to drop from Hamilton to get it a PG-13 rating
Hamilton is headed to the family-friendly streaming service Disney+ on July 3, which poses a bit of a conundrum: the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical has three F-bombs in the original script. That's a problem, because "more than [one] utterance of 'f--k' is an automatic R rating," Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda explained on Twitter. In order to make the musical PG-13, he was forced to scrap two of the profanities, one in the song "Yorktown" ("I get the f--k back up again") and one in "Washington on Your Side" ("Southern motherf--king Democratic-Republicans"). Or, as Miranda cleverly put it: "I literally gave two f--ks so the kids could see it." [New York Post]
3.
Miley Cyrus can't believe she once said that 'anyone that smokes weed is a dummy'
Miley Cyrus had an amusing answer ready for Variety's "The Big Ticket" podcast, when asked if she's ever looked back on her life and said, What was I thinking? "One of my favorite interviews is when I say, 'Anyone that smokes weed is a dummy,'" Cyrus replied. "That one I love to send to my parents, who are big stoners, every now and then." But Cyrus, who's been open about smoking marijuana in the past, said she's now been sober for about six months. Initially she quit due to a vocal surgery, but "I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges … By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly." [Variety, Just Jared]
4.
Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes attempt to explain what a commitment ring is
Bachelor in Paradise's Dean Unglert is finally explaining how his "commitment ceremony" to Caelynn Miller-Keyes was different from marriage, despite the fact that the pair pledged themselves to each other and wear rings on the fourth finger of their left hands. "In my opinion, I don't need the title of husband to show the world that I'm committed to one person," Unglert said on Monday night's The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! "The fact that I'm wearing the ring is showing that I'm committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn." As Miller-Keyes jumped in to explain, "It's just nice to know we are in a strong committed relationship without necessarily having to get the government involved, as Dean would like to say." [Cosmopolitan, Us Weekly]
5.
Oscar Isaac would be in Star Wars again if he ever needs 'another house'
Oscar Isaac is "getting back to his art film roots" after starring as the beloved Resistance pilot Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Indiewire reports. "I enjoyed the challenge of those films and working with a very large group of incredible artists and actors, prop makers, set designers, and all that was really fun," Isaac explained. But "it's not really what I set out to do." While it doesn't seem likely Isaac will be invited back to the franchise, given that his character's arc seemingly concluded in the last film, the actor wasn't willing to definitively say he'd never return. "Probably [not], but who knows?" Isaac said, noting he could potentially be enticed back if "I need another house or something." [Indiewire]