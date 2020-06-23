See More Speed Reads
'pure heart and sincere intentions'
Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19

9:36 a.m.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup following victory in his Men's Singles Final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain during day 14 of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 27, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia
Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tennis champion Novak Djokovic has tested positive for COVID-19.

Djokovic announced his diagnosis on Tuesday, after recently organizing a tennis exhibition in Serbia and Croatia, reports The Associated Press. He said he isn't showing symptoms, and his wife has tested positive as well, though his children tested negative. He plans to self-isolate for 14 days and said he'll be tested again in five days.

"Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions," Djokovic said in a statement. "Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region."

The controversial Adria Tour's final that Djokovic was scheduled to play in was canceled after Grigor Dimitrov tested positive for coronavirus, and two other players, Viktor Troicki and Borna Coric, tested positive as well. Social distancing was not observed at the matches, AP reports.

"We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the tour had been met," Djokovic said. "Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with."

Djokovic was criticized earlier this year for saying he is "opposed to vaccination" and "wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take" a COVID-19 vaccine before traveling when one becomes available.

"But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision," he said, per The New York Times. "I have my own thoughts about the matter, and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don't know."

Brendan Morrow

we're on fire
It hit 100° F in the Arctic Circle this weekend

9:58 a.m.

One of the coldest places on Earth just hit a dangerously high new record.

On Saturday, the Siberian town of Verkhoyansk hit 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, the first time a temperature over 100 degrees was recorded inside the Arctic Circle. That's more than 30 degrees hotter than the small town's average June high of 68 degrees, and just another indicator of how northern climates are rapidly getting hotter.

It's not unusual for the Arctic Circle to experience odd weather patterns and heat waves, but meteorologists have been especially worried about the Arctic Circle's warming temperatures this year, BBC notes. March, April, and May's average temperatures have been far higher than usual, for far longer than usual.

Patterns, not just one-off high temperatures, help tie this extreme heat to climate change. While most of the Earth has warmed by an average of 1.44 degrees over the past 40 years, it's been more like 3.5 degrees in the Arctic Circle, Forbes reports. And that just contributes to the problem even more — snow and ice that typically reflects sunlight melts to dark land and rock that draws it in, leading colder climates to warm far faster than warmer ones. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump tweets
Trump threatens statue vandals with 10 years in prison under 2003 law

7:41 a.m.
Andrew Jackson statue
Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump was active on Twitter early Tuesday. He called his estranged former national security adviser John Bolton a "washed up Creepster" and "lowlife who should be in jail," retweeted Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams and Korean officials criticizing Bolton, and repeated his incorrect claim that COVID-19 "cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country," drawing the bizarre conclusion that "with smaller testing we would show fewer cases!" Trump also tweeted that he has "authorized" police to enforce vandalism laws.

"I have authorized the federal government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue, or other such federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent," Trump tweeted. "This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!"

Trump first tweeted about the law late Monday in response to an attempt to bring down "the magnificent statue of Andrew Jackson," a president he admires, outside the White House. The idea to use that particular law, the Veterans' Memorial Preservation and Recognition Act of 2003, apparently came from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). It allows fines or prison terms of up to 10 years for anyone "who willfully injures or destroys, or attempts to injure or destroy, any structure, plaque, statue, or other monument on public property commemorating the service of any person or persons in the armed forces of the United States."

Cotton urged Attorney General William Barr to bring charges against vandals who have "defaced and torn down statues, memorials, and monuments around our country," but it seems that Confederate statues, at least, would be exempt from such protections. Peter Weber

Chop chop
Seattle's mayor says it's time to break up autonomous zone, gives no real timeline or process

6:45 a.m.

Seattle's Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP), the police-free area just outside of downtown formerly known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), had two shootings over the weekend, and one of the three people shot, a 19-year-old male, died. The shootings are still under investigation, and it's not clear they are related to the protest at all, but Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday evening that CHOP needs to wind down.

"It's time for people to go home," Durkan said. "It's time to restore Cal Anderson Park and Capitol Hill. The impacts on the businesses and residents and community are now too much," and "the impacts have increased and the safety has decreased," especially when night falls. She did not provide a time frame, and said "it would not be an effective strategy to simply send police in to try to clear the area," but if the occupation doesn't end, "additional steps" will be considered.

CHOP grew out of a violent police crackdown on protesters on Capitol Hill, one of the hundreds that sprang up nationwide after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Police vacated the East Precinct the next day and the protesters moved in, setting up barricades, then snack booths, art areas, a movie screening mechanism, and ad hoc security arrangements. There have been incidents, including attempted rape and burglary, but the protesters have handled the situation, The Stranger reports. One Capitol Hill resident told The Associated Press the area shifts from happy and peaceful to tense and violent on a dime.

Durkan also promised to meet some of the demands from the protesters, including investing more in Black communities and reforming policing in Seattle, but she also said the police will be moving back into the East Precinct building. "We will be doing it peacefully and in the near future," she said. Peter Weber

last night on late night
The Late Show's Melania Trump tells Stephen Colbert what's true, false, salty in a new unauthorized biography

5:15 a.m.

"Former National Security Adviser John Bolton's book is getting so much attention that I haven't even gotten to mention another controversial new book about another one of the president's adversaries, Melania Trump," Stephen Colbert joked on Monday's Late Show. Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan has written an unauthorized biography of the first lady, The Art of Her Deal, and it's "making headlines for some bold revelations," like that Melania stayed in New York after her husband's inauguration as leverage to renegotiate their prenup.

"The book also claims that, with Melania absent, Ivanka Trump moved to grab as much power as she could, and even suggested renaming the First Lady's Office to the First Family's Office," Colbert said. "Also, renaming the Library of Congress 'Ivanka's Book Club.'" He suggested things "seem a little tense" between the first couple, pointing to the president apparently urging the first lady to smile at a recent joint appearance. "Wow, if looks could kill, the Secret Service would have wrestled her to the ground," Colbert said. "Of course, whenever one of these unauthorized books is released, it's impossible to know how much is true. So here to tell us how much is true," Melania Trump.

The Late Show's Melania, Laura Benanti, explained that you shouldn't believe what you read in the biography: "This book makes me out to be a ruthless, coldhearted manipulator who will stop at nothing to get what I want. But it's also full of lies!" She coined a new nickname for Ivanka, explained her negotiating technique with her husband, passed down some Slovenian wisdom, and practiced smiling. And when Colbert asked what she thought of her husband's "performance in Tulsa on Saturday night," Benanti's Melania got a little salty. Watch below. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles Trump
Late night hosts mock, dig for deeper lessons from Trump's tremendous Tulsa rally flop

4:23 a.m.

President Trump flew to Tulsa on Saturday for his first rally in months, and The Late Show summed up how it went Monday night in an homage to Oklahoma.

"Saturday night's rally was supposed to be Trump's big moment," Stephen Colbert said. His campaign "was so overconfident about the attendance, they built an 'overflow' stage outside" for 40,000 excess Trump fans. "Instead, the crowd was 25 people," he said. "To put this disaster in perspective, the arena Trump spoke in can hold more than 19,000 people, but only 6,200 people attended. That's one-third capacity! Now I don't want to be a glass-half-empty kind of guy, but half empty would be a huge improvement."

"Aw, poor Trump," Trevor Noah deadpanned at The Daily Show. "For somebody who was born into wealth and never suffered a single consequence for his actions, this dude just cannot catch a break." Coronavirus fears almost certainly depressed turnout, but Trump was also "foiled by a bunch of meddling kids" and K-pop fans, he laughed.

By the time Trump's helicopter landed back at the White House, "it was clear that all of those empty seats really took a toll," Noah said. "Honestly, it's weird to see Trump display emotion — it's actually uncomfortable," he added. "But I think this experience was the first time Trump actually felt the full weight and severity of the coronavirus pandemic. And what finally got to him wasn't the 122,000 lives lost in America, but instead the 12,800 empty seats in an arena."

Tooning Out the News tried to pep up Trump's "walk of shame" by drawing in cheerful Secret Service agents.

"We should never have to see the president in such a pathetic state — it's embarrassing," Late Night's Seth Meyers said. "Trump is now and always has been a historically unpopular president, he's just been able to mask his unpopularity and soothe his ego with large crowds." He "staked his political fortunes and his ego on this rally," Meyers said, and instead of mounting "a big show of political strength," he had a total "flop."

"You can tell the Trump campaign may be lowering expectations because the next rally is being held inside the birthday room at Dave & Buster's," Jimmy Fallon joked at The Tonight Show. He sighed at Trump's long story about drinking water and walking down a ramp, was less amused at Trump's testing confesssion: "If Trump wants fewer people showing up for tests, he should just hold his next rally at a testing site." Watch below. Peter Weber

Wow
Florida governor asked to apologize after attributing COVID-19 rise to 'overwhelmingly Hispanic' farmworkers

1:44 a.m.
Ron DeSantis.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Several Democratic lawmakers in Florida are asking Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to apologize for "appalling" comments he made last week linking "overwhelmingly Hispanic" farmworkers and day laborers to a jump in the state's number of coronavirus cases.

Natascha Ortero-Santiago, vice president of the Democratic Hispanic Caucus of Florida, has called on him to release "an announcement or a statement saying where he has gotten this information that Latinos are the ones spreading and are the cause of the exponential growth of COVID-19." In an email to NBC News, a DeSantis spokesperson said he has made sure farmworkers are getting tested and treated for COVID-19, and "if these Democrats were so concerned, why didn't they step up to help them?"

In April, dozens of organizations sent a letter to DeSantis and state lawmakers asking for more testing in agricultural areas and personal protective equipment for farmworkers. Most live in cramped housing, work side-by-side, and drive to and from the fields in crowded buses, making it easier for illnesses to spread. Because of that, Doctors Without Borders launched its first mission to Florida in May.

While officials say testing has recently increased in agricultural communities, Patria Rojas, a public health expert at Florida International University, told The Miami Herald there are a lot of reasons why farm workers aren't participating. Most don't have cars and can't go to a drive-thru site, they work long hours, and "anti-immigrant sentiment" forces some migrants to stay under the radar. "There's a lot of under-testing because of that," Rojas said. "If it's true that there is a lot of positive COVID-19 among the agricultural community, we don't know."

Since mid-May, Florida has had a surge in coronavirus cases, and now has more than 100,000 cases and 3,173 deaths. Most have been reported in the state's most populous area, Miami-Dade County, NBC News reports. Video and photos recently taken in Miami restaurants — nowhere near the agricultural fields — show people dancing and eating close together, not wearing masks.

DeSantis said coronavirus is spreading "in 20- and 30-year-olds faster than we would like to see," and while he has admitted an increase in testing can't be the only reason behind the spike in cases, he will not alter Florida's reopening plan or order that everyone wear masks. Catherine Garcia

Trump campaign
Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale takes the heat for Trump's Tulsa flop, hasn't yet taken the fall

1:22 a.m.
Brad Parscale
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump's lightly attended Tulsa campaign rally fell so far short of the campaign's own metrics that even as spin-happy a place as the White House was hard-pressed to find good things to say about it. "As always with Trump, he's already looking for someone to blame," Gabriel Sherman reports at Vanity Fair. "The most obvious candidate, according to sources, is his embattled campaign manager, Brad Parscale." Trump associates, staff, and allies also directed blame at Michael Glassner, the campaign's chief operating officer, The Daily Beast adds.

The rally "was a disaster and I think the reality is that it's not a good way to start a general election campaign," Ed Rollins, the veteran GOP strategist who leads the pro-Trump group Great America PAC, told The Daily Beast. Trump himself was "rambling" and had "no message" but he should also "get a campaign manager who is running a campaign, not companies outside of it," Rollins added. "My sense is [Parscale's] making way too much money," and "something is not working and something has to change." A Republican close to the White House was less polite, telling Vanity Fair, "Brad really sh-t the bed Saturday night."

Trump adviser Jason Miller told Sherman that Parscale's job is secure, and The Daily Beast reports that both Parscale and Glassner's jobs were safe "as of Monday," but Trump has "suggested there would be major consequences for campaign staff if this wasn't 'fixed' and if he saw too many empty seats at his next coronavirus-era mega-rally." Sherman's sources say Parscale may not wait for the ax to fall. "He knows he can't survive," one source said.

The Tulsa imbroglio isn't the only problem besetting the Trump campaign — the president's poll numbers are dropping, and Democratic rival Joe Biden raised more money and, more importantly, more small-dollar contributions last month, The Daily Beast details. Trump also blames Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and shadow campaign chief, Vanity Fair reports, and among those under consideration to replace Parscale are three 2016 staffers Kushner sidelined: Miller, David Bossie, and Trump's first campaign manger Corey Lewandowski. A person close to Trump poured a cold Slurpee on the Lewandowsi suggestion, though: "Corey was great when it was just Trump and an airplane. But let's face it, he couldn't manage a 7-Eleven." Peter Weber

