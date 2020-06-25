The daily gossip: June 25, 2020

Dixie Chicks drop the 'Dixie' from their name

The Dixie Chicks have dropped the "Dixie" — and a very political new song. The country trio are, of course, no strangers to controversy — their criticism of former President George W. Bush and the Iraq War led to a very long pause in their careers back in the early 2000's — but on Thursday, the group proved to be as outspoken as ever with the release of a new song that touts a whole bunch of progressive causes. Additionally, the Dixie Chicks' social media accounts were all renamed to simply "The Chicks." The move follows country group Lady Antebellum rebranding as Lady A, though unlike them, The Chicks made sure to get permission from the New Zealand group that had the band name first. [The Week]