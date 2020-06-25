The daily gossip: June 25, 2020
Dixie Chicks drop the 'Dixie' from their name
The Dixie Chicks have dropped the "Dixie" — and a very political new song. The country trio are, of course, no strangers to controversy — their criticism of former President George W. Bush and the Iraq War led to a very long pause in their careers back in the early 2000's — but on Thursday, the group proved to be as outspoken as ever with the release of a new song that touts a whole bunch of progressive causes. Additionally, the Dixie Chicks' social media accounts were all renamed to simply "The Chicks." The move follows country group Lady Antebellum rebranding as Lady A, though unlike them, The Chicks made sure to get permission from the New Zealand group that had the band name first. [The Week]
Caitlyn Jenner goes golfing with Pilot Pete
"Caitlyn Jenner went golfing with Pilot Pete" is not the answer to a celebrity Mad Libs, but a real thing that happened on Wednesday. "Fun day of golf with the Weber's," Caitlyn captioned the photo she posted on Instagram, in which she can be seen smiling beside The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Weber's brother, Jack, and father, Peter Sr. "Wisdom and maturity won over youth and enthusiasm." Caitlyn and Peter Sr. presumably won $1 in the friendly match, which Caitlyn also triumphantly displayed in the picture. Peter, 28 — who is dating his season's fourth-place finisher, Kelley Flanagan — commented on the photo: "Round 2, double or nothing." [People, Instagram]
Emma Roberts is pregnant
Emma Roberts had better start collecting dolls of the not-creepy variety: she and partner Garrett Hedlund are having a baby, Us Weekly reports! Roberts, 29, and Hedlund, 35, have been together since at least March 2019, when they were described as "having fun and enjoying each other" by an insider. Prior to making Julia Roberts a great-aunt with Hedlund, though, Emma Roberts was engaged to her American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters, a relationship that presumably ended sometime in early 2019 after seven on-again-off-again years. "Growing up is hard," Roberts told Us Weekly in the May following the split. "Sometimes it makes me sad that I can't have a private moment." [Us Weekly, Vulture]
Jon Hamm is bad at 'hiding' his girlfriend
Jon Hamm has reportedly been quietly dating his former Mad Men co-star Anna Osceola, who had a minor role in the series as the receptionist Clementine at the retreat where Don Draper has his Coca-Cola epiphany. Rumors that the pair were together actually date back to early 2017, but were "confirmed" by Us Weekly this week, with the magazine writing that Hamm and Osceola have been "spotted together on multiple occasions amid the coronavirus pandemic." As one fan noted, Hamm keeps Osceola "hidden," although not so hidden that the two weren't seen "as they walked from their car to the court in Los Angeles" back in May, and "playing tennis" together in 2018. [Us Weekly]
Halsey announces her debut 'autobiographical' poetry collection
Add "poet" to Halsey's resume. On Thursday, the 25-year-old singer announced that her debut collection of poetry is due out this November. "I wrote a few thousand sentences but am somehow struggling to string together a single one to summarize how excited I am about this," she tweeted. The collection is titled I Would Leave Me If I Could, with the publisher teasing that Halsey's poems have "the same artistry found in her lyrics" and "delve into the highs and lows of doomed relationships, family ties, sexuality, and mental illness. More hand grenades than confessions, these autobiographical poems explore and dismantle conventional notions of what it means to be a feminist in search of power." You can preorder, and view the cover, here. [Just Jared]