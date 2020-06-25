See More Speed Reads
the landslide probably brought it down
Edit

Dixie Chicks drop the Dixie from their name

1:14 p.m.

The Dixie Chicks have dropped the Dixie — and a very political new song.

The country trio is incredibly familiar with controversy, given that their criticism of former President George W. Bush and the Iraq War led to a very long pause in their careers back in the early 2000's. But they had no problem treading back into that territory on Thursday, with the release of song that touts a whole bunch of progressive causes and a big change to their name.

The Dixie Chicks' social media accounts were all renamed to simply The Chicks on Thursday, and a music video for their new single March March concludes with a signoff from The Chicks. The video meanwhile makes it clear what the group stands for: Lyrics fighting for climate change action, footage from recent Black Lives Matter protests, and even some cheeky shots from a demonstration against the Iraq war make an appearance.

The move follows country group Lady Antebellum's rebrand as Lady A. But unlike them, The Chicks were sure to get permission to share their name with a New Zealand band, Pitchfork reports. Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede meanwhile dropped the "Dixie" in its name in 2018, as the term referring to the south gained popularity from a racist minstrel song. Kathryn Krawczyk

extreme ride makeover
Edit

Disney to reimagine Splash Mountain, its ride based on Song of the South

1:16 p.m.

Disney is dropping Splash Mountain — at least, the current version of it.

Disney announced on Thursday it will revamp Splash Mountain, its log flume ride based on the movie Song of the South. Released in 1946 and set on a plantation in the Reconstruction era, Song of the South has been criticized for, as the NAACP said, helping to "perpetuate a dangerously glorified picture of slavery," and Disney hasn't released it on home video or streaming.

Now, Splash Mountain will be "completely reimagined" and instead be themed after The Princess and the Frog, the 2009 animated movie that introduced the first Black Disney princess.

"The new concept is inclusive — one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year," Disney said. The ride's story will "join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure — featuring some of the powerful music from the film — as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance," according to the announcement. The ride is getting redesigned at both Disneyland and Disney World.

Disney faced increased pressure to tweak Splash Mountain amid the recent national protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd, although Disney said it's been working on this redesign since last year. One recent petition that racked up thousands of signatures specifically called for turning Splash Mountain into a Princess and the Frog ride in light of the "extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes" present in Song of the South.

"There is a huge need for diversity in the parks and this could help fill that need," the petition said. Brendan Morrow

Family Feud
Edit

Descendants of slave owner asked for his recently-toppled statue to be removed in 2017

1:05 p.m.
Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Va.
Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Blood is thicker than water, but it's got nothing on stone.

Amid nationwide protests against systemic racism, there have been revived discussions on the legitimacy of statues honoring racist figures of the past. In Richmond, Virginia, two such statues met their demise earlier this month when protesters toppled figures of Christopher Columbus and Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham.

For many, the removal of the statues has been a long time coming — including for Wickham's own flesh and blood.

Clayton and Will Wickham, descendants of the Confederate general and plantation owner, have been asking for the removal of the statue honoring their great-great-great-grandfather since 2017, when they penned a letter to the office of Richmond's mayor asking for its removal, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

"First, we want to be sure you know that, as a plantation owner, Confederate general and industrialist, General Wickham unapologetically accrued power and wealth through the exploitation of enslaved people," the 2017 letter reportedly states.

The brothers wrote the letter during a period of heightened racial tensions following the white supremacist "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville. At the time, Wickham's statue was one of two statues honoring Confederate officers in Richmond's Monroe Park, remaining there even throughout the park's 2018 renovation.

Now that the statue has been removed by protesters, Clayton is "glad to see it fall," The New York Times reports, as it had become "a source of discomfort, and then of shame." Marianne Dodson

coronavirus problems
Edit

4 big ways the U.S. got coronavirus relief wrong, according to top government watchdog

12:24 p.m.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office released a report Thursday criticizing how the federal government distributed coronavirus relief checks and maintained medical supplies. Here are the four main problems it found.

1. Testing data errors. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "has not maintained complete or consistent data on the amount of COVID-19 testing," the GAO writes. With some states conflating virus and antibody testing, it's been hard to "track infections, mitigate effects, and make decisions on when to reopen communities," it continues.

2. Medical supply shortages. "The need for critical equipment and supplies to respond to COVID-19 across the nation quickly exceeded availability in the Strategic National Stockpile," the GAO notes. And while the government tried to increase that supply, state and local government still reported issues with accessing it.

3. Economic impact payment distribution. The IRS and Treasury Department's processes for distributing coronavirus relief checks was very susceptible to fraud, the GAO found. That took root in the fact that as of April 30, the GAO found "almost 1.1 million payments totaling nearly $1.4 billion had gone to deceased people." States also lacked the infrastructure to distribute additional unemployment insurance to millions more people than usual.

4. Paycheck Protection Program inadequacies. The Small Business Administration "processed more than $512 billion in 4.6 million guaranteed loans through private lenders" to help businesses stay afloat during COVID-19 shutdowns, the GAO writes. But the SBA didn't explain how or when those loans would be paid back — and didn't provide much information to the GAO either, it says.

Find the whole GAO report here. Kathryn Krawczyk

'we should have been able to figure this out'
Edit

CNN's Sanjay Gupta frustrated that U.S. coronavirus spikes are only getting 'band-aids' when problem is like 'a patient bleeding out'

11:13 a.m.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent, has grown fairly exasperated over the current state of the coronavirus crisis in the United States.

Gupta spoke on CNN Thursday morning after on Wednesday, the U.S. set a new record for number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, with Florida and Texas both confirming more than 5,000 new infections, and California confirming more than 7,000.

"This is troublesome what's happening here in the country right now," Gupta said. "There is still a path forward — we have to realize that — but at some point, we're not going to have a very clear path forward anymore, and the virus is just going to spread to a point where we can't control it."

CNN's John Berman observed that "I don't think I've ever heard you sound so frustrated" throughout the entire crisis, and Gupta didn't seem to disagree.

"I cannot believe that we are in the predicament that we are in right now," he said. "...We're the greatest country on Earth. We should have been able to figure this out early. We should have been able to test. And now we're still having arguments about whether or not we should put these band-aids on the problem, such as masks. Effective band-aids, but still, band-aids on this problem. And we're still not even sure that we want to do that."

Gupta added, "We've got a patient bleeding out in front of us. We know what to do, and we are not doing it. And it is, yeah, it's frustrating, for sure." Brendan Morrow

scotus decides
Edit

Supreme Court delivers a 2nd victory for Trump's expedited removal of immigrants

10:42 a.m.
A protester in front of the Supreme Court.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Trump administration's expedited removal program has scored its second court victory this week.

On Tuesday, a Washington, D.C. federal appeals court ruled the Trump administration could expand expedited removal, which allows for the fast-tracked deportation of undocumented immigrants without a lengthy court hearing. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court weighed in, ruling 7-2 to bar undocumented immigrants from challenging their expedited deportation in federal court.

For the past 24 years, expedited removal has let immigration officials apprehend undocumented people found within 100 miles of a U.S. border, within 14 days of their arrival, and quickly deport them without a court proceeding. People who arrived via air and are found within two years can also be deported via expedited removal. It allows for the quick dismissal of an immigrant's asylum claim and blocks them from an immigration court proceeding, which could last years.

Thursday's Supreme Court decision in Department of Homeland Security v. Thuraissigiam concerned whether immigrants could challenge that removal in federal court to ensure their asylum claims weren't rejected without reason. Justice Samuel Alito authored Thursday's majority opinion in deciding immigrants could not challenge the removal proceedings, with liberal Justices Stephen Breyer and Ruth Bader Ginsburg joining with a concurring opinion of their own.

Tuesday's decision in the appeals court allowed the Trump administration to expand expedited removal beyond its 14-day limits, letting the process be used on any immigrant who'd been in the U.S. for less than two years. The Trump administration also erased the 100-mile limit last year. Kathryn Krawczyk

boycott
Edit

NAACP president calls Facebook 'one of the biggest threats to democracy' as companies join ad boycott

10:19 a.m.

As Facebook faces an ad boycott, the president of the NAACP is blasting the platform as a threat to democracy.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is among the civil rights organizations behind a campaign for companies to pause advertising on Facebook in July; they're calling for Facebook to change its policies and take action against "hate, bigotry, racism, antisemitism and violence" on the platform.

"They have allowed a foreign nation to interfere with our elections," NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson told MSNBC on Thursday. "They have fanned the flames of racial hatred, and altered the course of our democracy, and they refuse to do anything about it. ... They are probably one of the biggest threats to democracy that we see."

Some of the companies that have backed the "Stop Hate for Profit" ad boycott of Facebook include Ben & Jerry's and The North Face. Facebook "must take the clear and unequivocal actions to stop its platform from being used to spread and amplify racism and hate," Ben & Jerry's said this week. Axios writes the boycott "likely won't hurt the company's bottom line in the short term," but it "turns up the political pressure" on Facebook ahead of the election.

Rev. Al Sharpton also spoke on MSNBC on Thursday, noting he and Johnson have both met privately with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

"We went to Zuckerberg's home, had a meeting with several hours," Sharpton said. "...We tried to reason with them, and they will not do it."

Civil rights leaders including from the NAACP previously blasted Zuckerberg after talking with him about why Facebook hasn't taken down posts by President Trump that Twitter flagged for glorifying violence. The groups called Zuckerberg's explanations "incomprehensible." Brendan Morrow

republican reversal
Edit

Carly Fiorina is voting for Biden

9:44 a.m.
Carly Fiorina.
MOLLY RILEY/AFP via Getty Images

Carly Fiorina, who ran for president as a Republican in 2016, is voting for the Democrat this time around.

The former CEO of Hewlett Packard revealed her 2020 voting preference to The Atlantic in a podcast interview aired Thursday, saying she has "been very clear that I can't support Donald Trump." And because "elections are binary choices," Fiorina said she is going with Biden.

Fiorina considered not publicly disclosing her 2020 vote, but told The Atlantic it was clear to her that Trump had to go. "As citizens, our vote is more than a check on a box," Fiorina said, adding that "I think what we need now actually is real leadership that can unify the country." She then described Biden as "a person of humility and empathy and character," and said "I think we need humility and empathy everywhere in public life right now."

Fiorina ran as a Republican for the California Senate in 2010 and for the presidency in 2016. She didn't gain much traction during her 2016 run, but Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) did choose her as his running mate before Trump became the GOP nominee. Find her whole interview with The Atlantic here. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.