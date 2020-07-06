The daily gossip: July 6, 2020
1.
Kanye West says he's running for president. Again.
Kanye West's irrelevancy sense must have been tingling, because the rapper tweeted this weekend that he is "running for president." While West's bid immediately garnered the "full support" of Elon Musk, basically no one else believes it's anything other than a desperate cry for attention, seeing as West hasn't actually registered with the Federal Election Commission or collected enough signatures to be on the ballot, and he's already missed the deadline to file as an independent in "many states." While Kanye has teased running for president before, his follow-through tends to leave much to be desired (remember when he promised us Kanyeland?). As Jezebel suggests, West's tweet is more likely "a cheap shot at headline-grabbing promo for that new album he just announced." [CNN, Jezebel]
2.
Mandy Moore isn't sold on Ryan Adams' latest apology
Mandy Moore doesn't seem too convinced by her ex-husband Ryan Adams' public apology about the "harm" he's caused, which comes more than a year after the record producer was called out by Moore and other women as being emotionally abusive, manipulative, and predatory. Moore observed to Today that it seems pretty "curious" that Adams would "do an interview about [the allegations] without actually making amends privately." The New York Times had reported in February 2019 that Adams was "obsessive," "abusive," and "dangled career opportunities while simultaneously pursuing female artists for sex." Over the weekend, Adams published a much-belated apology, insisting he wasn't making "the same empty bull---t apology" and that he's "truly realized the harm that I've caused." [Jezebel, The Daily Mail]
3.
Alan Dershowitz has stopped frequenting his favorite nudist beach
Lawyer Alan Dershowitz, 81, has failed to appear on his favorite nudist beach in Martha's Vineyard, according to an investigation by Page Six that no one asked for. "I've been a couple of times, but very early in the morning," Dershowitz explained to the paper. "But so long as there's still the risk of [COVID-19], then we're not going this summer." Dershowitz has never been shy about, uh, anything, having previously defended his visits to the nudest beach by saying: "Skinny-dipping is as popular among conservatives as it is among liberals." But Dershowitz's neighbors reportedly believe more than just COVID-19 is responsible for his sudden modesty; Page Six suggests he's actually been keeping a low profile because of his involvement in the newly-reignited Jeffrey Epstein scandal. [Page Six]
4.
Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn thinks she had COVID-19 at her December wedding
Christine Quinn, the star of Netflix's Hollywood real estate reality TV show Selling Sunset, claims she had "what I now know is corona" during her lavish wedding in Los Angeles in December 2019. "I got really sick in late December and we were traveling, and I was sick for about a month when we were filming," Quinn, 31, told Goss.ie's Goss Chats. "I couldn't even have a bachelorette party." Notably, the first cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. were not actually confirmed until late January, and involved travelers who'd been in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began. Still, Quinn insisted that her wedding was "definitely a high" point in her life "but also a low at the same time" because of the 'rona. [Us Weekly, Goss.ie]
5.
Charlize Theron: It's 'a little heartbreaking' to be replaced in Mad Max by a younger actress
Charlize Theron finds it "a little heartbreaking" that Mad Max filmmaker George Miller is replacing her in the franchise with a younger Furiosa. "It's a tough one to swallow," Theron, 44, told The Hollywood Reporter. She added that "I fully respect George" but "I really love [Furiosa] and I'm so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly." Miller is currently looking for someone to play a younger version of Furiosa in a Mad Max: Fury Road prequel film, having ruled out "de-aging" Theron because the technology isn't "nearly there yet." He's reportedly considering The Witch actress Anya Taylor-Joy, 24, and Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, 27, for the part. [Just Jared, The Hollywood Reporter]