The daily gossip: July 6, 2020

Alan Dershowitz has stopped frequenting his favorite nudist beach

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz, 81, has failed to appear on his favorite nudist beach in Martha's Vineyard, according to an investigation by Page Six that no one asked for. "I've been a couple of times, but very early in the morning," Dershowitz explained to the paper. "But so long as there's still the risk of [COVID-19], then we're not going this summer." Dershowitz has never been shy about, uh, anything, having previously defended his visits to the nudest beach by saying: "Skinny-dipping is as popular among conservatives as it is among liberals." But Dershowitz's neighbors reportedly believe more than just COVID-19 is responsible for his sudden modesty; Page Six suggests he's actually been keeping a low profile because of his involvement in the newly-reignited Jeffrey Epstein scandal. [Page Six]