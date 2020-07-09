The daily gossip: Kylie Jenner poses with thousands of 'healing crystals,' Rudy Giuliani foiled a Sacha Baron Cohen prank, and more

Mariah Carey's memoir is finally finished

All I want for Christmas is … Mariah Carey's memoir. Thankfully, no one will have to wait quite that long: On Thursday, "the greatest female artist of all time" announced that her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, will finally be released on September 29. "It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir. I want to tell the story of the moments — the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams, that contributed to the person I am today," Carey wrote on Instagram, adding that "it's been impossible to communicate the complexities and depths of my experience in any single magazine article or 10-minute television interview." Are you obsessed yet? [People]