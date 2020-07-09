The daily gossip: Kylie Jenner poses with thousands of 'healing crystals,' Rudy Giuliani foiled a Sacha Baron Cohen prank, and more
1.
Glee stars share messages, prayers after Naya Rivera goes missing
The Glee community is reeling from the tragic news that Naya Rivera, who played series regular Santana Lopez, vanished during a boat trip with her 4-year-old son, Josey, on Lake Piru in California on Wednesday. Josey was found safe, and told authorities his mom, 33, did not come back after going for a swim. "Love and hug on the people you can, while you can," tweeted actor Chord Overstreet, who played Sam on the show. Demi Lovato, who guest starred as one of Rivera's love interests, asked for prayers that her costar be "found safe and sound." Comedian Tiffany Haddish, meanwhile, replied to an old Rivera tweet asking what would inspire fans: "You being ALIVE and telling us all a story about how you survived," she said. [Entertainment Weekly, Just Jared]
2.
Sacha Baron Cohen attempted to prank Rudy Giuliani
President Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, managed to avoid falling for one of Sacha Baron Cohen's pranks just weeks after the Who Is America? star successfully duped a crowd at a far-right rally into a racist sing-along. On Wednesday, Giuliani was invited for an "interview" about the administration's response to COVID-19 when "a guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit," Giuliani recounted to Page Six, adding that the man "wasn't what I would call distractingly attractive." Giuliani didn't immediately recognize Cohen, and called the police, but later said he "felt good" because he didn't fall for the prank. "I am a fan of some of his movies, Borat in particular, because I've been to Kazakhstan," Giuliani said. [Page Six]
3.
Kylie Jenner wears 'healing crystals' while pretending there isn't a pandemic
Kylie Jenner might be busy ignoring California's nonessential travel ban, having popped over to Utah with her friends, but you can rest assured that she's taking all precautions. Late Wednesday, Jenner posted photos of herself wearing an elaborate, beaded outfit made from thousands of "healing crystals." According to the designer, Erika Maish, who spoke with British Vogue, the "tangerine quartz" ensemble "symbolizes perseverance and strength" and "promotes creativity and acceptance of change," which sounds helpful during a raging national health catastrophe. Maish added that her collection "explores this archetype of people leaving the city trying to find themselves in nature and new-age living," to say nothing of people leaving their states against the recommendations of their local governments. [British Vogue, Page Six]
4.
Mariah Carey's memoir is finally finished
All I want for Christmas is … Mariah Carey's memoir. Thankfully, no one will have to wait quite that long: On Thursday, "the greatest female artist of all time" announced that her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, will finally be released on September 29. "It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir. I want to tell the story of the moments — the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams, that contributed to the person I am today," Carey wrote on Instagram, adding that "it's been impossible to communicate the complexities and depths of my experience in any single magazine article or 10-minute television interview." Are you obsessed yet? [People]
5.
The band formerly known as Lady Antebellum is now suing Lady A, the performer who had the name first
Well that took a turn. Lady Antebellum, the country group that recently changed its name to "Lady A" in order to avoid romanticizing the slave-era South, announced it is suing Anita White, a Black singer who'd already been performing as Lady A for two decades. The band formerly known as Lady Antebellum had previously posted that they Skyped with White over the name dispute and that "we are excited to share we are moving forward with positive solutions and common ground." Then on Wednesday, the band updated fans that attempts to "join together with Anita White in unity and common purpose [have] ended" and that they're "reluctantly" going to court to "affirm our right to continue to use the name Lady A." Yiiikes. [NPR, CBS]