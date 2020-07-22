The daily gossip: Kim Kardashian issues rare statement about Kanye's mental health, One Direction teases an anniversary surprise, and more

Phaedra Parks' mortuary biz is booming: 'Didn't you hear about that pandemic, girl?'

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks is having an unexpectedly good business year thanks to ... COVID-19? Page Six asked Parks — who is a mortician, on top of being a lawyer and star of Marriage Bootcamp — how her business was doing. "Oh my gosh, it's going great, didn't you hear about that pandemic, girl?" she replied. "We are booming. Unfortunately." Parks explained that "normally in the summer months, we're waiting for a boating accident or a motorcycle crash" but with the pandemic, "we are working like it's our heaviest season." She added that while some people still think the virus is a joke, "let me put it to you in real terms: I'm getting 17 calls a day for pickups and that's at one location." [Page Six]