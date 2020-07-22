Kim Kardashian asks for 'compassion and empathy' for Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West is speaking out about Kanye West's struggle with bipolar disorder — and asking for some empathy.

Kardashian West on Wednesday released a statement on Instagram after her husband in recent days sparked growing concern among fans following a bizarre political rally and a series of strange tweets. TMZ previously reported that West, who announced earlier this month his intentions to run for president in 2020 only a few months before the election, is "in the throes of a serious bipolar episode" and that his family is worried.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder," Kardashian West wrote on Wednesday. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand."

Kardashian West, who said she felt compelled to speak out due to the "misconceptions" surrounding mental health issues, went on to write that "people who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try." She also called her husband a "brilliant but complicated person" who has to deal with "pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder," concluding by asking the media and the public to "give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this."

Kanye West earlier this week had tweeted that "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out," and on Tuesday night, he wrote that he has been "trying to get divorced" and referred to Kris Jenner as "Kris Jong-Un." He has since deleted the tweets. Brendan Morrow