The daily gossip: Rachael Ray safe after house fire, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion make an enemy out of Carole Baskin, and more

Robert Pattinson tried to pull the old 'family emergency' trick on Christopher Nolan and failed

Either Robert Pattinson is a terrible liar, or director Christopher Nolan is a great guesser. In an interview with the Irish Times, Pattinson admitted that he was asked to do a top-secret screen test for Batman while working on Nolan's Tenet, putting him in the position of trying to hide the news from the director. "It's funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies," Pattinson said. "And then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff. So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test — I said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said 'It's a family emergency' he said: 'You're doing the Batman audition, aren't you?'" Nice try! [Irish Times, Complex]