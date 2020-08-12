The daily gossip: Celebrities delight over Joe Biden's pick of a running mate, Britney Spears really, really loves the beach, and more

Britney Spears really, really loves the beach

Beaches: they get a thumbs up (and a lot of exclamation points!!!) from Britney Spears. The singer posted a picture of herself at the seaside with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and rhapsodized in the caption about how "going to the beach is always so much fun!!!!!" While few would disagree, Spears elaborated at length: "I feel so small next to this vast body of water ... it takes me back to when I was 6 years old ... the moment I would decide to get up and run to the beach ... but it's so intimidating because I know my feet are about to touch something so beautiful." Spears likened beach-going to "a spiritual experience," observing that "it's funny how little things can touch your soul so freaking much." Indeed. [Instagram]