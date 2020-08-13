The daily gossip: Tony Hawk renames a trick, Mandarin Duck content is the still point of the turning world, and more

Tony Hawk renames iconic skateboard trick to better honor its creator

When Tony Hawk isn't busy going unrecognized in his daily life, he's making the world a better place. Sometimes that requires admitting he's previously messed up. Hawk, 52, took to Instagram on Wednesday to explain that the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 games will be updating the name of the skateboard trick previously known as the "mute grab" to better honor its creator, Chris Weedle, who is deaf. When the trick was named in 1981, "it became known as the mute air" because Weedle was a "quiet, mute guy," Hawk explained, "and we all went along with it in our naive youth." Weedle is "hearing impaired but not lacking speech," Hawk clarified, so he's renamed the trick "the Weedle Grab." Weedle reportedly is "stoked" about the change. [Polygon, Instagram]