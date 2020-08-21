The daily gossip: Kanye West's presidential campaign is going as well as you'd expect, beware the fake Ronnie Wood, and more

The Candy Land board game is becoming a cooking show

Remember that brief period in 2012 when it seemed like movies based on board games were going to be the next big thing? Well the Hasbro Extended Universe is finally getting some life breathed back into it in the form of a Food Network competition series based on Candy Land. "The six-episode series features five groups of cake and sugar artists" who will compete for a $25,000 prize, Variety explains. "The players must make their way through Candy Land, seeking out different flavors and unique ingredients as they try to reach their ultimate destination: King Kandy's Castle." Alright, so it's not quite the "Lord of The Rings, but set in a world of candy" extravaganza that we were initially promised, but it will do. [Variety, HuffPost]