The daily gossip: Ben Affleck is coming out of Batman retirement, Zendaya plans Emmys red carpet look at home, and more
1.
Ben Affleck is coming out of Batman retirement
Holy un-retirement, Batman! Ben Affleck will star as Batman one more time in the upcoming The Flash movie, Vanity Fair reports. The 2022 Ezra Miller film will reportedly involve parallel dimensions, allowing us to get at least two Batmans (Batmen?) for the price of one, as Michael Keaton is also coming back to play his version of the Caped Crusader. Affleck famously walked away from a planned stand-alone Batman movie, now set to star Robert Pattinson, after all three DC films featuring his version of the character were largely panned by critics. For a while there, it seemed unlikely he'd ever return in the role — but apparently, Batfleck is the hero DC needs right now. [Vanity Fair, The Week]
2.
Zendaya still plans to 'pull a look' during virtual Emmy Awards
Red carpet, living room carpet, it's all the same to Zendaya. The actress received her first-ever Emmy Award nomination this year, and although the Sept. 20 ceremony will be virtual, she's not missing out on the chance for some glam. The Euphoria star told Ben Platt on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that it may just be her and her family in her living room during the show, but she wants to dress up for the experience. "I definitely want to pull a look and maybe just walk my living room carpet," she said. She better share pictures, because a Zendaya look might be just what the world needs. [E! Online]
3.
Gigi Hadid, much like the rest of us, is grateful for cinnamon rolls
Even in our current hellscape, Gigi Hadid is reminding us there are things to be grateful for. The supermodel shared a collection of snapshots on Instagram, captioning the set "summer gratitude" and featuring images of cinnamon rolls, sushi, and uh, lots of clouds? Hadid's post, which comes amid speculation she's about to give birth, provides a rare glimpse into what the soon-to-be mother has been eating while quarantining on her mother's farm in Pennsylvania. Strawberries, avocados, sushi, and crudités seem to be on Hadid's pregnancy cravings list, although commenters were rightfully hung up on the close-up cinnamon roll beauty shot. Rest assured that in addition to being the most beautiful child alive, Hadid's baby will also be extremely well-fed. [Instagram]
4.
Selena Gomez FaceTimes Taylor Swift to show off cooking skills
Selena Gomez was so proud of her cooking she just had to FaceTime her "best friend," Taylor Swift, to show it off, People reports. In the latest episode of her HBO Max show, Selena + Chef, Gomez prepared Korean barbeque Texas breakfast tacos as chef Roy Choi instructed her virtually. "If you don't send me the recipe, we're gonna have words," Swift said after seeing the tacos. Apparently, Gomez's adventures in the kitchen have been a long time coming. "Do you know how long I've been waiting for you to become obsessed with cooking?" Swift asked. "I'm so proud of you," she added. Do we sense a potluck dinner party in the future? And can we be invited? [People]
5.
A confused Kirsten Dunst asks Kanye West why he put her on his campaign poster
Kirsten Dunst isn't on board the Kanye West Birthday Party train, despite what certain campaign posters might suggest. The rapper is continuing his attempt to get on various states' ballots in his bizarre, alleged presidential "campaign" that doesn't seem to involve much actual campaigning, and he recently debuted a strange 2020 poster that, for some reason, included a picture of Dunst's smiling face. Lest one assume the Birthday Party candidate had somehow picked up her coveted endorsement, Dunst wrote a confused tweet to Kanye, saying, "What's the message here, and why am I a part of it?" Well, that's one person we can rule out for a Cabinet position in the West administration. [ET Online]