The daily gossip: Ben Affleck is coming out of Batman retirement, Zendaya plans Emmys red carpet look at home, and more

Zendaya still plans to 'pull a look' during virtual Emmy Awards

Red carpet, living room carpet, it's all the same to Zendaya. The actress received her first-ever Emmy Award nomination this year, and although the Sept. 20 ceremony will be virtual, she's not missing out on the chance for some glam. The Euphoria star told Ben Platt on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that it may just be her and her family in her living room during the show, but she wants to dress up for the experience. "I definitely want to pull a look and maybe just walk my living room carpet," she said. She better share pictures, because a Zendaya look might be just what the world needs. [E! Online]