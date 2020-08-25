The daily gossip: Jennifer Garner is crying over The Office, Kobe Bryant mentored Naomi Osaka, and more

How Kobe Bryant helped Naomi Osaka find her confidence

When Naomi Osaka wins a tennis match, she doesn't celebrate. She thinks, "this is what I was supposed to do." Her manager, Stuart Duguid, always believed Osaka could "transcend tennis," so he introduced her to another transcendent athlete in June 2019: Kobe Bryant, reports WSJ Magazine. The athletes met in what Osaka said was "the most productive meeting I've had in my life." From then until his death, Bryant was a mentor to Osaka, and texted her “positive things” to help her learn from tough losses, even when she didn't think he was paying attention. "It was definitely helpful," she said. Osaka told Bryant she wanted to be just like him, but he told her, "No, be better." [The Wall Street Journal]