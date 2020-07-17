The daily gossip: Caitlyn Jenner wants to be vice president, Netflix is building a big-budget franchise around Ryan Gosling, and more

Ellen DeGeneres' employees speak out about toxic work environment

While there have been negative rumors about working for Ellen DeGeneres for years, 11 current and former employees of her daytime television show confirmed to BuzzFeed News that "they faced racism, fear, and intimidation" behind the scenes. "That 'be kind' bulls--t only happens when the cameras are on," one former employee claimed. Another said they were scolded for creating a GoFundMe to pay medical costs not covered by the company's health insurance, out of concerns about how it would make DeGeneres look: "They were more concerned about Ellen's brand instead of helping me out." "I think it is a lot of smoke and mirrors when it comes to the show’s brand," another former employee said. "They pull on people's heartstrings … But that's not always reality." [BuzzFeed News]