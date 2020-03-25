The daily gossip: March 25, 2020

Contagion medical consultant with coronavirus warns 'it can hit anybody'

Life imitates art, but it's never good news when the real world starts to look like Contagion, the 2011 movie about a fictional pandemic. On Wednesday, Dr. Ian Lipkin, who worked as a medical consultant on Steven Soderbergh's film, said he'd tested positive for COVID-19. "This has become very personal for me … because I have COVID as of yesterday," Lipkin told Fox Business, adding "if it can hit me, it can hit anybody." Contagion has seen a resurgence in popularity due to the outbreak, with another adviser on the film telling BuzzFeed News, "I wish people had paid closer attention to it when the film came out, because it really was a warning to the federal government that ... you need to prepare." [Fox Business, The Week]