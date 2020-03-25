The daily gossip: March 25, 2020
1.
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
2.
Kylie Jenner isn't back together with Travis Scott, according to her 10-year-old nephew
Yes, it's really come to this: We're getting scraps of intel about Kylie Jenner's love life from a 10-year-old. Mason Disick, the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, confirmed Kylie is "not back together" with Stormi's dad, Travis Scott, during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday. People, for what it's worth, claimed the same day that "Kylie still isn't labeling [her and Travis Scott's] relationship. It seems they aren't seeing other people, though." Jezebel adds that Mason's Instagram account was deleted shortly after dishing on his aunt, "presumably because, per Instagram's official rules, users must be 13 years old" and not because he's in a time out. [Just Jared, Jezebel]
3.
Bindi Irwin married her high school sweetheart
Bindi Irwin married her high school sweetheart, Chandler Powell, in a small ceremony intended to "keep everyone safe" during the coronavirus outbreak. The 21-year-old daughter of the late Steve Irwin tied the knot at her family's zoo mere hours before the Australian government imposed restrictions on having more than five people at a wedding. "We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding," Bindi shared on Instagram. She continued: "Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband, and together we lit a candle in Dad's memory." Powell added, "I hope we can share some love in the world, especially during this challenging time." [Instagram, BuzzFeed News]
4.
Elton John to host 'Living Room Concert for America' with stars performing from home
Get ready for the most entertaining Zoom conference call of all time. On Sunday, Elton John will host a virtual benefit concert on Fox featuring performances by Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, and more. The stars will perform "from their own homes, filmed with their personal cell phones, cameras, and audio equipment, to ensure the health and safety of all involved," the announcement said. The "Living Room Concert for America" will last an hour, and call on its viewers to support Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation, as well as "pay tribute to the front line health professionals, first responders, and local heroes who are putting their lives in harm's way to ... fight the spread of the virus." [BusinessWire, The Week]
5.
Contagion medical consultant with coronavirus warns 'it can hit anybody'
Life imitates art, but it's never good news when the real world starts to look like Contagion, the 2011 movie about a fictional pandemic. On Wednesday, Dr. Ian Lipkin, who worked as a medical consultant on Steven Soderbergh's film, said he'd tested positive for COVID-19. "This has become very personal for me … because I have COVID as of yesterday," Lipkin told Fox Business, adding "if it can hit me, it can hit anybody." Contagion has seen a resurgence in popularity due to the outbreak, with another adviser on the film telling BuzzFeed News, "I wish people had paid closer attention to it when the film came out, because it really was a warning to the federal government that ... you need to prepare." [Fox Business, The Week]