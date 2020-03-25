Contagion medical consultant with coronavirus warns 'it can hit anybody'

A medical consultant on Contagion, the 2011 movie about a fictional pandemic, has now tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Dr. Ian Lipkin, director of Columbia University's Center for Infection and Immunity, spoke to Fox Business on Tuesday about the coronavirus pandemic and at the end of the segment revealed he just recently tested positive himself.

"I would just like to say on this show tonight that this has become very personal for me, too, because I have COVID as of yesterday," he said. "And it is miserable. ... If it can hit me, it can hit anybody. That's the message I want to convey."

Asked if he knows where the got the novel coronavirus, Lipkin said he thinks so but that this "doesn't matter" because "this virus is all over the United States."

Lipkin consulted on Steven Soderbergh's film Contagion, which has seen a resurgence in popularity over the past few weeks as it became uncomfortably relevant amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. USA Today reports that "some Contagion scenes reflect Lipkin's own experiences in Beijing when he assisted the World Health Organization and the Chinese Health Ministry during the 2003 SARS outbreak in 2003."

Another adviser on the film, Tracey McNamara, recently told BuzzFeed News amid this increased attention, "I wish people had paid closer attention to it when the film came out, because it really was a warning to the federal government that this could happen and you need to prepare."

During his Fox Business interview, Lipkin also weighed in on President Trump's desire to have the county "opened up" by Easter, warning, "We really don't know when we're going to get this under control." Brendan Morrow