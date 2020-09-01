The daily gossip: The Game of Thrones creators are adapting another book series, Ed Sheeran is a dad, and more

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn welcome their 1st child, Lyra

Speaking of Game of Thrones, congratulations to Ed Sheeran on his perfect baby girl! The "Shape of You" singer on Tuesday revealed that he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, last week welcomed their first child, who has the incredible name of Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. "We are completely in love with her," Sheeran wrote on Instagram. "Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here." Sheeran last year confirmed that he and Seaborn had gotten married, and she later appeared in the music video for "Put It All On Me." They met when Sheeran was 11, CNN notes. In August, reports emerged that they were expecting their first child together. "Ed will make a great dad," a source told Us Weekly. [Instagram, The Week]