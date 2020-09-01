The daily gossip: The Game of Thrones creators are adapting another book series, Ed Sheeran is a dad, and more
1.
Game of Thrones creators to adapt The Three-Body Problem book series
After being told by literally everyone that making a show about the South winning the Civil War is a very bad idea, Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have pivoted instead to adopting Liu Cixin's The Three-Body Problem book series as a Netflix show. The trilogy of books follows humanity coming into contact with a civilization of aliens, and is being produced by Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and actors Brad Pitt and Rosamund Pike. Amusingly, this means that at the rate that Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is writing his Song of Ice and Fire novels, Benioff and Weiss could potentially end up fully adapting an entirely separate book series before Martin actually finishes his. [Variety, The Week]
2.
Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn welcome their 1st child, Lyra
Speaking of Game of Thrones, congratulations to Ed Sheeran on his perfect baby girl! The "Shape of You" singer on Tuesday revealed that he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, last week welcomed their first child, who has the incredible name of Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. "We are completely in love with her," Sheeran wrote on Instagram. "Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here." Sheeran last year confirmed that he and Seaborn had gotten married, and she later appeared in the music video for "Put It All On Me." They met when Sheeran was 11, CNN notes. In August, reports emerged that they were expecting their first child together. "Ed will make a great dad," a source told Us Weekly. [Instagram, The Week]
3.
Taylor Nolan reminds Bachelor Nation that love 'doesn't have to present itself' in a fairy tale dynamic
In just about the least surprising news ever, a former Bachelor contestant has opened up about exploring non-monogamous relationships in the wake of appearing on the show. "I've definitely experimented more with poly-type relationships," Taylor Nolan, who competed on Nick Viall's season, said during Monday's The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! She added that "love doesn't have to present itself in this fairy tale, heterosexual, non-monogamous dynamic." That's an important message for Bachelor Nation to hear, seeing as the show has been called "a reflection of straightness in its most heightened form." "If you're hot, you're hot," Nolan went on to explain, adding: "Trans people are hot, non-binary people are hot, men are hot, women are hot. Like, it's a full spectrum of attractiveness." Preach. [Just Jared]
4.
Miami Dolphins' Christian Wilkins says Hamilton is his training camp soundtrack
The NFL's "Mic'd Up" segments always provide some surprising gems, and Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins isn't throwing away his shot to contribute. In a mic'd up practice video, Wilkins is heard singing the Hamilton soundtrack nonstop. Wilkins then asks a coach if he, too, is a Hamilfan. "Did you watch it on Disney +?" Wilkins asks. "I've seen it twice on Broadway. Couple, several times on Disney +." He said if he could meet the original Broadway cast, that would be enough. He at least garnered their attention — Leslie Odom Jr., who originated the role of Aaron Burr, reposted the video and told Wilkins his "spirit is right." We assume he's satisfied. [People, Instagram]
5.
Queen Elizabeth would like a burger, hold the bun please
Last month we found out Queen Elizabeth doesn't know the joys of eating pizza. This month's shocking revelation is that she refuses to eat burgers with a bun. But she's not counting carbs. "Her Majesty's Victorian upbringing dictates that the only thing you would pick up and eat with your fingers is afternoon tea," her former chef Darren McGrady told Insider. The British queen eats her burgers with a knife and fork (though technically you could still do this even if a bun were involved.) Does this rule mean she doesn't snack on chips or cookies, or bite into a juicy peach? Or does she binge them all during afternoon tea? Either way, she's the U.K.'s oldest and longest-reigning monarch, so whatever she is doing, it's working. [Insider]