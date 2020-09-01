Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn welcome their 1st child, Lyra

Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of a perfect baby girl.
The "Shape of You" singer on Tuesday revealed that he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, last week welcomed their first child, and it's a girl. Her name is Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, he said in an Instagram post showing a pair of her socks.
"We are completely in love with her," Sheeran wrote. "Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here."
Sheeran last year confirmed that he and Seaborn had gotten married, and she later appeared in the music video for "Put It All On Me." They met when Sheeran was 11, CNN notes. In August, reports emerged that they were expecting their first child together.
"Ed will make a great dad," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "He loves kids, and he built his big home in Suffolk, [England], with the plan to start a family."
This was Sheeran's first Instagram post of 2020 since announcing plans to "take a breather" at the end of last year, and on Tuesday, he asked fans to "respect our privacy at this time" while assuring them, "I'll see you when it's time to come back." Brendan Morrow
Amazon has received federal approval to use its fleet of Prime Air drones to deliver packages to customers, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday. The approval gives the online retail giant broad privileges to "safely and efficiently" using small drones to carry packages "beyond the visual line of sight" of operators, CNBC reports. Now that it has the FAA certification, Amazon will start testing customer deliveries. Amazon said it isn't ready to widely deploy the drones, but the certification "is an important step forward for Prime Air" allowing the company to continue refining the technology, which it started testing in 2013 with a goal of shortening delivery times for many items to 30 minutes or less. Harold Maass
Walmart on Tuesday unveiled its new Walmart Plus membership program, Reuters reports. The retail giant's chief customer officer, Janey Whiteside, touted the program as "the ultimate life hack" for customers. Starting Sept. 15, subscribers who pay $98 a year or $12.95 per month will get unlimited free delivery and a fuel discount of up to 5 cents per gallon at 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA, and Murphy Express fuel stations. Members of the loyalty program also will be able to use an app to scan and pay for their own purchases, avoiding checkout lines. The program is considered a rival to Amazon's Prime subscription program, which offers free expedited shipping, streaming video, and other perks at $119 a year or $12.99 per month. Harold Maass
The U.S. trial's launch had been postponed for a couple of days for reasons researchers could not explain, Bloomberg reports. But William Hartman, a University of Wisconsin investigator helping to lead the trial, and AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot both emphasized that the research will be conducted carefully, rigorously, and free of political pressure. An article Thursday in the Palm Beach Post had speculated that U.S. regulators were pressured into delaying the trial so as to pave the way for emergency use authorization before the U.S. presidential election.
A poll from Stat News-Harris released Monday found that 78 percent of Americans worry that the COVID-19 approval process is being guided more by politics than science. At the same time, 68 percent said they don't think the FDA will approve a vaccine unless they are convinced it is safe. Peter Weber
Twitter flagged a video Monday posted by White House social media director Dan Scavino, labeling it "manipulated media" and removing it because of a copyright complaint. Hours later, Twitter slapped the manipulation label on another video from President Trump's campaign "war room" account. The Trump War Room video simply takes a quote from Democratic nominee Joe Biden out of context to make it sound like he is saying people won't be safe "in Joe Biden's America." The one Scavino posted on his personal account involved doctoring a 2011 Harry Belafonte interview with KBAK in Bakersfield, California.
Before Twitter flagged and removed Scavino's tweet, KBAK anchor John Dabkovich pointed out that Belafonte had been replaced by Biden and a snore track.
This is fake. You know how I know? I was the coanchor in studio.
Belafonte slammed the Trump campaign, saying "they keep stooping lower and lower" and begging "every sane American: please vote them out. I knew many who gave their life for the right to vote. Never has it been so vital to exercise that right."
No videos or tweets from the Biden campaign have been flagged by Twitter, Forbes reports, but if you want some pointers on how to spot fake or deceptively edited videos during what's sure to be an ugly election season, The Washington Post has some advice for not getting suckered. Peter Weber
President Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham in a White House interview Monday that his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, is being "controlled like a puppet," but he can't specify who is calling the shots. "Who do you think is pulling Biden's strings, is it former Obama officials?" Ingraham asked. "People that you've never heard of, people that are in the dark shadows," Trump said. Ingraham suggested that "dark shadows" sounds "like conspiracy theory" fodder, but Trump disagreed. "No," he said, "only people that you haven't heard of. They're, they're people that are on the streets, they're people that are controlling the streets."
Trump continued that he had "somebody get on a plane from a certain city this weekend" carrying about seven "thugs wearing these dark uniforms" en route to the Republican National Convention, which ended last Thursday. He promised more details later, but couldn't divulge them now because it is "under investigation."
Trump suggests there was some sort of thwarted terror plot against the RNC involving "thugs" in a plane, but refuses to divulge details pic.twitter.com/PQdQLcNSr4
If Trump talking about Democratic rivals being "puppets" rings a bell, he and Hillary Clinton swapped that accusation in a 2016 debate — with Trump taking great umbrage at Clinton's charge that Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to help him win the election.
There is no evidence or logical reason to believe that Biden is not in control of his own campaign, or that he is being ordered around by shadow people. Peter Weber
Much of the night's tragedy was captured on video, but there's stark disagreement over what those videos show. Prosecutors have charged Rittenhouse with intentional homicide and other crimes. He plans to claim self-defense. Washington Post reporter Whitney Leaming described what she saw.
The third night of Jacob Blake protests "had felt different from the start," Gina Barton reports at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. There were the armed militia members adding a note of menace, and "what seemed like hundreds more cops than before stood shoulder to shoulder and forced" demonstrators out of the park and into the street, where "there was nowhere to go. Soldiers and cops blocked one end of the road. White guys with big guns blocked the other."
It isn't clear what happened right before Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum dead in a parking lot. Police charging documents say Rosenbaum appeared to be unarmed but threw a plastic bag toward Rittenhouse. A Daily Caller reporter who was interviewing Rittenhouse told police he thought Rosenbaum was reaching for Rittenhouse's AR-15. A gunshot can be heard somewhere in the vicinity before Rittenhouse opens fire.
Rittenhouse then called someone and said, "I just killed somebody." It was clear "he knew he messed up," a protester named Jeremiah told the Journal Sentinel. "He panicked. Even his people knew what he did was wrong. They were all shouting at him, 'What are you doing?'"
At that point, several people started chasing Rittenhouse. He tripped, and Huber tried to grab his gun, possibly hitting him with his skateboard. Rittenhouse shot him in the chest, missed a second protester who jumped over him, then shot 26-year-old paramedic Gaige Grosskreutz in the arm. Rittenhouse got up, made sure the protesters weren't following him, and walked past the police with his hands up. Peter Weber
For decades, creative Minnesotans have been using lentils, poppy seeds, flax, and rye to make portraits, cartoons, and sculptures to put on display at the State Fair. This year, their crop art is going digital, and will be showcased online so their masterpieces can be seen around the world.
Crop art was first introduced at the fair in 1965, as a way of teaching people where their food comes from, the Star Tribune reports. The competition has become increasingly popular, with 324 contest entries last year. The building where the art is displayed is routinely crowded with fair attendees who want to see creations like Jill Moe's self-explanatory portrait "Hall in Oats," depicting Daryl Hall of Hall and Oates fame with his hair made of oats. Crop art, Moe told the Star Tribune, is a "wonderfully democratic canvas."
The Minnesota State Fair was called off this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but spokeswoman Danielle Dullinger said several competitions will be moved online for 2020, with the participants submitting photos of their creations. Crop art has "loyal die-hards," Dullinger added, and "we could not leave that competition out." Catherine Garcia