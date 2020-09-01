Game of Thrones creators to adapt The Three-Body Problem book series

Another book-to-TV adaptation from the creators of Game of Thrones is coming.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are set to adapt Liu Cixin's The Three-Body Problem book series as a Netflix show, Variety reports. Benioff and Weiss, who served as showrunners on HBO's Game of Thrones, will write and produce alongside Alexander Woo. The trilogy of books follows humanity coming into contact with a civilization of aliens.

"Liu Cixin's trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we've read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe,” Benioff and Weiss said. "We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world."

Benioff and Weiss previously signed a $200 million deal to develop projects for Netflix. After Game of Thrones, they were initially expected to head to the Star Wars universe for a series of films, but they suddenly dropped out last year, saying at the time, "There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects." Funnily enough, Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson will serve as executive producer on the Three-Body Problem series, as will Brad Pitt and Rosamund Pike.

Though Benioff and Weiss set out to adapt all of George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels as Game of Thrones, the final seasons of the show went past published material after Martin failed to complete the next two books in time. Over a year after the show's controversial series finale, the next Game of Thrones book is nowhere to be found — leaving open the possibility that Benioff and Weiss end up fully adapting an entirely separate book series before Martin actually finishes his. Brendan Morrow