The daily gossip: Jay Cutler and Tomi Lahren laugh off dating rumors, people are apparently mad at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle again, and more
Jay Cutler and Tomi Lahren dismiss rumors that they're dating
Rumors of romance between former NFL player Jay Cutler and conservative pundit Tomi Lahren are greatly overblown — if you ask Cutler and Lahren. The pair dismissed reports that they are dating after they were spotted together at a Nashville bar, with Lahren tweeting: "I love it when the internet tells me who I'm dating." Cutler also laughed it off, sharing a video with a cow on Instagram and writing: "Only lady in my life. Be better internet." This sounds like an open-and-shut case of the internet being wrong, even if there were some good jokes during the brief moment it seemed to be true ("It makes sense that Jay Cutler is dating Tomi Lahren because 95 percent of his passes wound up going Far Right"). [Just Jared, Cosmopolitan ]
People are mad 2 grown adults allegedly didn't tell the Queen before inking a Netflix deal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle inked a multiyear production deal with Netflix earlier this week, and you'll never guess who is apparently mad about it! "A palace insider has claimed that while [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] quit royal duties with everyone's best wishes, [the royal family] made clear future commercial deals would be 'subject to discussion,'" The Daily Mirror reports, claiming that "any deals they are making will be scrutinized by the royal household." But while The Daily Mail is howling about the fact that Harry and Meghan "DIDN'T tell the Queen" prior to the deal, it's still not clear why two grown adults who've cut ties with the palace need permission to produce documentaries, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programs. [Celebitchy]
Brie Larson laughs and gasps at the jobs she auditioned for but didn't get
Brie Larson could have been in Jennifer's Body, Avatar, Juno, Pitch Perfect, and, uh, The Big Bang Theory? That's all according to her new YouTube video, in which Larson discusses the jobs she auditioned for but didn't ultimately get. It's … a long list. "Transformers 2!" she reads off at one point, cracking herself up. "That's another one where I'm trying to dress sexy and it's like, mmmm." Larson quipped that there was "a lot of heartbreak, folks," although of course everything ultimately worked out in the end — she went on to win an Oscar for Room, and has made history as Captain Marvel, although she initially turned down that role. "It was beyond my comprehension," she said. [Vulture, YouTube]
Khloé Kardashian 'doesn't care' what people think about her hanging out with Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian couldn't care less what fans think about her doing a lot of hanging out recently with her ex, Tristan Thompson. "At this point, Khloé doesn't really care about any backlash from fans about her being back together with Tristan," an insider told Us Weekly. "She has already been through that ringer and accepts that some fans are always going to have their own, often negative, opinion." Khloé, 36, and Tristan, 29, first got together in 2016, and broke up in 2019, but have remained committed to co-parenting their daughter, True. Recently, they have been quarantining together, and were seen hiking in the Malibu Hills on Wednesday while "seemingly in good spirits." [Us Weekly]
Shaquille O'Neal's son gets 'chills' after seeing Kobe Bryant's jersey number in the clouds
Shaquille O'Neal's son thinks he's received a sign from the late Kobe Bryant. On Instagram, 20-year-old Shareef O'Neal shared a photo of a cloud shaped like the number 8, writing, "I can't believe I saw this today. It sent chills through my body ... it might be a stretch to some but I see it clear as day ... even the same font." Shaq, 48, and Bryant — who died in a helicopter accident in January at the age of 41 — played together for eight seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers between 1996 and 2004. Bryant wore the No. 8 jersey from the 1996-97 season through 2006, switching then to No. 24. "Kobe and I always maintained a deep respect and love for one another," Shaq said in a moving tribute earlier this year. [People]