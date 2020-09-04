The daily gossip: Jay Cutler and Tomi Lahren laugh off dating rumors, people are apparently mad at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle again, and more

Khloé Kardashian 'doesn't care' what people think about her hanging out with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian couldn't care less what fans think about her doing a lot of hanging out recently with her ex, Tristan Thompson. "At this point, Khloé doesn't really care about any backlash from fans about her being back together with Tristan," an insider told Us Weekly. "She has already been through that ringer and accepts that some fans are always going to have their own, often negative, opinion." Khloé, 36, and Tristan, 29, first got together in 2016, and broke up in 2019, but have remained committed to co-parenting their daughter, True. Recently, they have been quarantining together, and were seen hiking in the Malibu Hills on Wednesday while "seemingly in good spirits." [Us Weekly]