The daily gossip: Fans think Gigi Hadid might have given birth, Lizzo is exactly the kind of supportive friend you'd expect her to be, and more
1.
Fans think Bella Hadid's post means Gigi gave birth to her baby
Bella Hadid took to Instagram to share a photo from June of her and sister Gigi cradling their stomachs on a farm at sunset, explaining in the caption that Gigi is pregnant with her and Zayn Malik's baby, while Bella is just bloated from a burger. But the second part of her caption has fans wondering if Gigi (due in September) gave birth. "I love you both so freaking much -can'tstopcrying," Bella wrote. Gigi commented smiley face emojis, not providing much detail either way. So why can't Bella stop crying? Because Gigi gave birth to a baby girl? Or has she been continuously crying for the past 9 months or so? The mystery continues. [Page Six]
2.
Lizzo sends love to Cardi B amid divorce from Offset
On Tuesday, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset amid reports of infidelity. Right on cue, her friend Lizzo was there to remind her that she's good as hell. Lizzo sent Cardi a floral arrangement with a handwritten note: "Flowers for a flower!" Lizzo wrote. "Congrats on all your success this summer. Know you are loved and are love." Cardi thanked Lizzo via Instagram Stories, calling her "the nicest person in the world," while recording the flowers. "Look what she sent me," Cardi said. "She is just a beautiful a-- person, I just love her so much. These are so pretty." [People]
3.
Lil Nas X announces C Is for Country, an alphabet book for kids
From the wordsmith who brought us the lyrics "my life is a movie/bull ridin' and boobies" comes a picture book to teach the littlest cowpoke in your life their Lil Nas ABCs. On Tuesday, "Old Town Road" rapper Lil Nas X announced the forthcoming release of C Is For Country, a picture book that follows a horse named Panini on a "joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown," according to the official synopsis. "A is for adventure. Every day is a brand-new start! B is for boots — whether they're big or small, short or tall," reads a sample on publisher Random House's website. Maybe they can enlist the Walmart yodeling kid to read the audiobook version? [Entertainment Weekly]
4.
Notorious B.I.G.'s $6 plastic crown sells for more than half a million dollars
The crown that perched on Notorious B.I.G.'s head during the rapper's last photo shoot was a plastic novelty item originally purchased by photographer Barron Claiborne for $6. Tuesday night at Sotheby's inaugural HIP HOP Auction, it sold for $594,750. Claiborne used the crown as a prop for the Rap Pages magazine cover photo he took of Biggie in 1997, a shoot he isn't sure he was even paid for, reports the New York Post. But the imagery of the "King of New York" almost wasn't, because of Diddy. "He said it would make Biggie look like Burger King," Claiborne said. "But Biggie didn't listen. He wore it anyway. ... His power cancels out the fact that it is a novelty crown." [New York Post]
5.
Travis Scott dinged with fine over gathering of hundreds of fans at McDonald's
Talk about not lovin' it. Travis Scott has been fined by police in Downey, California, over an unlawful gathering of his fans at a McDonald's earlier this month. The 28-year-old rapper, who is the first celebrity since Michael Jordan in 1992 to have his name on the McDonald's menu, had arrived at the fast food joint to debut his namesake meal, which includes a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, and lettuce, a medium order of fries with Tangy BBQ sauce, and a Sprite with extra ice. But apparently some 500 fans got word and mobbed the event, and Scott didn't have permits for more than 200 people; "he's gotta pony up $200 to Downey to square up," TMZ confirmed. Maybe just stick to gatherings on Fortnite for the time being! [Us Weekly, TMZ]