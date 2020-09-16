The daily gossip: Fans think Gigi Hadid might have given birth, Lizzo is exactly the kind of supportive friend you'd expect her to be, and more

Travis Scott dinged with fine over gathering of hundreds of fans at McDonald's

Talk about not lovin' it. Travis Scott has been fined by police in Downey, California, over an unlawful gathering of his fans at a McDonald's earlier this month. The 28-year-old rapper, who is the first celebrity since Michael Jordan in 1992 to have his name on the McDonald's menu, had arrived at the fast food joint to debut his namesake meal, which includes a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, and lettuce, a medium order of fries with Tangy BBQ sauce, and a Sprite with extra ice. But apparently some 500 fans got word and mobbed the event, and Scott didn't have permits for more than 200 people; "he's gotta pony up $200 to Downey to square up," TMZ confirmed. Maybe just stick to gatherings on Fortnite for the time being! [Us Weekly, TMZ]