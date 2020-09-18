The daily gossip: Celebs get saucy during virtual reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Maya Rudolph finally won an Emmy, and more

Michelle Obama takes a stand on the Hollywood Chrises

Thank God for Phoebe Robinson. On the latest episode of her podcast, Black Frasier, she hit her guest Michelle Obama with one of the most difficult questions of our time. Robinson put a g-rated- and pandemic-themed spin on the game "f--k, marry, kill," asking which "Hollywood Chris" Obama would rather "quarantine, vacation, or Zoom" with. Since there are an infinite number of Hollywood Chrises, Robinson narrowed it down to Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Chris Rock. After clarifying which roles Evans had played, the former first lady declared she would quarantine with Hemsworth, vacation with Evans, and Zoom with Rock. Before you read into her choices, know that Obama clarified there was no shade involved in her decision. [Harper's Bazaar]