The daily gossip: Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid had their baby (for real this time), Nicholas Braun is willing to hit you with his car, and more

Nicholas Braun says he'll hit you with his car if you want: 'I'm here to help'

Extremely tall Succession star Nicholas Braun is kind of confused about why fans keep asking him to hurt them, but hey, who is he to say no? "There's been a bunch of people saying they want me to hit them with my car, like in a sexy way," said Braun, who plays Cousin Greg, on Instagram. He added, "I just wanted to say, I'm down, like, let's figure it out." Still, Braun has his reservations, "like, I don't want the car to get damaged," but "if we can find a way to do it where you can just pop off the hood like really lightly and fly through the air and get all the stuff you need out of it … I'm here to help." Any takers? [Page Six]