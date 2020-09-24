The daily gossip: Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid had their baby (for real this time), Nicholas Braun is willing to hit you with his car, and more
1.
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid finally announce the birth of their child
Congratulations to new zaddy — ahem, new daddy — Zayn Malik, and mom, Gigi Hadid! The parents have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, announcing the news to the world on Wednesday. "To try [to] put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task," wrote Malik, 27, on Instagram. "The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together." Hadid, 25, also declined to reveal a name, but added: "Our girl joined us Earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world." And the best part? This means an end to the biweekly rumors that Gigi secretly gave birth! [Us Weekly]
2.
Nicholas Braun says he'll hit you with his car if you want: 'I'm here to help'
Extremely tall Succession star Nicholas Braun is kind of confused about why fans keep asking him to hurt them, but hey, who is he to say no? "There's been a bunch of people saying they want me to hit them with my car, like in a sexy way," said Braun, who plays Cousin Greg, on Instagram. He added, "I just wanted to say, I'm down, like, let's figure it out." Still, Braun has his reservations, "like, I don't want the car to get damaged," but "if we can find a way to do it where you can just pop off the hood like really lightly and fly through the air and get all the stuff you need out of it … I'm here to help." Any takers? [Page Six]
3.
Drew Barrymore admits she got stood up on Raya
There is only one thing that matters anymore, and that is finding out who is the monster who stood up Drew Barrymore on a date? During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, Barrymore detailed her experience with dating apps, including the private celebrity app Raya. It's like "looking through an Us Weekly," Barrymore said, noting that it's "not really fun to not say who [the celebrities on the app] were, but a lot of them!" But she added that she "did terribly" on Raya, that she "didn't match with anyone," and even confessed that she got "stood up by a guy who owned a restaurant." Drew, honey, you were too good for him anyway! [Watch What Happens Live!, Vulture]
4.
Hilary Duff is still grossed out by her placenta smoothie
Hilary Duff confirms that you weren't the only one to be grossed out back in 2018 when she revealed she drank her placenta after giving birth to her daughter, Banks. "I had a home birth and my midwives … they're pretty, like, hippie-dippie," Duff told Whitney Cummings on the Good For You podcast. She added that a placenta smoothie is supposed to give you "all kinds of energy and nutrients and ... stuff like that" but that she "literally could not taste it" because it was mixed with berries and bananas. Duff confessed, "I'm still completely repulsed by it" because "I saw that thing" — her placenta — and "it looked gnar." Still, "it's so badass a woman can grow a temporary organ," Duff said. "And then you can eat it!" [BuzzFeed News, Whitney Cummings]
5.
Machine Gun Kelly continues to say ridiculously cheesy things about how much he loves Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly is continuing to say disgustingly mushy things about how much he likes Megan Fox, telling Howard Stern on Wednesday that "I didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact." The rapper, 30, started dating Fox, 34, after they met on the set of their upcoming film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and as he explained to Stern, "That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist." As Kelly put it, he even used to sit "waiting outside on my trailer steps, every day ... to catch one glimpse of eye contact" and that when he did, "that's when I was like, 'Whoa.'" Deep, man. [The Howard Stern Show, People]