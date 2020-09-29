The daily gossip: Amanda Seyfried welcomes newborn son, Kate Middleton is an expert marshmallow roaster, and more

Game of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington expecting their first child

Jon Snow and Ygritte may have been doomed star-crossed lovers, but their real-life fairytale keeps getting better. Married Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their first child. The couple are keeping baby details under wraps, but Leslie did tell Make magazine she and Harington bought a Tudor manor house in East Anglia as peaceful country escape for the family. She describes it as "the house that Jon Snow built," complete with a thatched roof, a hornet's nest, birdsong, and hedgerows. "I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there," Leslie said. "Were they happy, how did they live?" The couple will certainly add to the charm of the house with their own story. [Make Magazine, E Online]