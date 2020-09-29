The daily gossip: Amanda Seyfried welcomes newborn son, Kate Middleton is an expert marshmallow roaster, and more
1.
After secret pregnancy, Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski welcome son
Announcing the birth of your child on your own Instagram page is so last year, a #Repost is the way to go. Taking a note from Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's announcement of baby Daisy via the UNICEF page, Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski announced the birth of their second child, a boy, via INARA and War Child's Instagram pages. Seyfried kept her pregnancy hidden from the public this time around, so the announcement comes as a surprise to most. The couple are on the board of INARA and ambassadors for War Child, organizations that aid children affected by war. "(Thomas) and I made a little man," Seyfried wrote in her #Repost. [Instagram, Marie Claire]
2.
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge and expert marshmallow roaster
Tuesday morning Kate Middleton was made Joint President of the Scouts Association and presented with the Silver Wolf Award while visiting scouts in northwest London. But really she was there to have some socially-distant fun with the kids, namely sitting around a fire and roasting marshmallows. It was clear it wasn't the Duchess' first time — her marshmallow was perfectly golden — though it didn't appear to have made its way into a s'more, a largely American treat. It's unclear whether Kate has ever even had a s'more. Her brother-in-law Prince Harry admitted in 2017 that despite being an avid outdoorsman, he's never tried the treat. Let's hope Kate doesn't let her expert roasting skills go to waste. [The Sun, People]
3.
Game of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington expecting their first child
Jon Snow and Ygritte may have been doomed star-crossed lovers, but their real-life fairytale keeps getting better. Married Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their first child. The couple are keeping baby details under wraps, but Leslie did tell Make magazine she and Harington bought a Tudor manor house in East Anglia as peaceful country escape for the family. She describes it as "the house that Jon Snow built," complete with a thatched roof, a hornet's nest, birdsong, and hedgerows. "I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there," Leslie said. "Were they happy, how did they live?" The couple will certainly add to the charm of the house with their own story. [Make Magazine, E Online]
4.
Moonlight's Barry Jenkins will bring us another Lion King
It looks like we should be prepared for more Disney live-action remakes for the rest of our days. A follow-up to Disney's 2019 live-action The Lion King is in the works, and Moonlight's Barry Jenkins will direct it. Jenkins described the opportunity to continue "my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora" as "a dream come true," and according to Variety, the film will "partly focus on the early years of Mufasa." Disney is also working on a sequel to last year's Aladdin remake. After that whole La La Land debacle, should Jenkins' Lion King win any Oscars, let's just hope they read the right winner the first time. [Deadline, Variety]
5.
The 21 Savage x Morgan Freeman collab you didn't know you needed is coming
Who better to inform us of the true meaning of savage mode than Morgan Freeman? Rapper 21 Savage tapped the voice of God to narrate a trailer for "Savage Mode 2", his collaboration with producer Metro Boomin and the sequel to the 2016's "Savage Mode." "To be in a savage mode is to go hard, not allowing anything to stop or deter you from your mission," Freeman explains over eerie visuals of the duo in the studio and several references to Stephen King's work, including blood rushing through doors à la The Shining. "Basically, this means when somebody is in savage mode, they are not to be f---ed with. I now present to you, 'Savage Mode 2,'" Freeman concludes. The album drops this Friday. [Variety]