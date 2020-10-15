The daily gossip: Showtime wants to take another stab at ending Dexter, Timothée Chalamet is 'embarrassed' by that picture of him kissing Lily-Rose Depp, and more

Dexter is getting a revival

Showtime wants to take another stab at ending Dexter. The network on Wednesday announced it has ordered a limited series revival of the show, which will consist of 10 episodes scheduled to air in fall 2021. Clyde Phillips, the showrunner for Dexter's first four seasons, is on board, as is star Michael C. Hall. The show, about a vigilante serial killer, aired on Showtime for eight seasons, ending in 2013. The finale saw Dexter taking up a new life as a lumberjack and was infamously disliked among fans; it's regularly brought up as among the most reviled TV endings of all time. Then again, the limited series means it will no longer be the ending at all. If at first you don't succeed, Showtime has apparently decided, try, try again. [The Hollywood Reporter, The Week]