Dexter is getting a revival

Showtime will evidently be taking another stab at ending Dexter.

The network on Wednesday announced it has ordered a limited series revival of Dexter, which will consist of 10 episodes scheduled to air in fall 2021, per The Hollywood Reporter. Clyde Phillips, showrunner for Dexter's first four seasons, is on board for the limited series, as is star Michael C. Hall.

"Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago," Showtime Entertainment president Gary Levine said in a statement. "We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can't wait to shoot it and show it to the world."

Dexter, which stars Hall as a vigilante serial killer, aired on Showtime for eight seasons, and it wrapped its run in 2013. The show's series finale saw Dexter taking up a new life as a lumberjack and was infamously disliked among fans; it's regularly brought up as among the most reviled TV endings of all time. Then again, the existence of this limited series means that will no longer be the ending at all. If at first you don't succeed, Showtime has apparently decided, try, try again. Brendan Morrow