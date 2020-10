Tony nominations include a category with only a single nominee

The winner in one of the categories at the 74th Tony Awards will, let's just say, not be too difficult to predict.

The nominations for the next Tony Awards, which will still be held after Broadway closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, were announced on Thursday. But according to The New York Times, just 18 shows were eligible because the season was cut short, compared to 34 last year. Overall, Jagged Little Pill scored the most nominations of any show with 15, The Associated Press reports.

When it came to the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, though, the nominees were Aaron Tveit from Moulin Rouge! The Musical and ... that's all, folks. Yes, Tveit is the sole nominee in this category. Chris McCarrell, star of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, was the only other actor eligible, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Apparently, there's actually still a chance he could lose, though, as the Journal writes, "Tony officials said it is still a competition because voters will be asked to give Mr. Tveit a 'yes' or 'no' determination, with a 60 percent affirmative vote required for the win."

In addition to this category having just one nominee, the AP notes that the category of best musical revival was excised entirely due to no shows being eligible.

James Monroe Iglehart read the Tony nominations on Thursday, noting from the top, "What, you didn't think we were going to have the Tony Awards? Of course we're going to have the Tony Awards. It's just going to be a little different." You can say that again. Brendan Morrow