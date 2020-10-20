The daily gossip: Rosie O'Donnell dishes on Martha Stewart's time in prison, Kanye West's presidential campaign is hemorrhaging cash, and more
1.
Rosie O'Donnell reveals what Martha Stewart missed most in prison, and it's extremely on brand
When life handed Martha Stewart lemons, she didn't even get sick of the taste. In a new interview with Page Six, Rosie O'Donnell described visiting Stewart at the Alderson Federal Prison Camp in West Virginia in 2004, where the lifestyle guru was serving time for insider trading. O'Donnell asked Stewart what it was she missed most while behind bars, fully expecting the answer to be "my daughter" or "my dogs." Nope: Stewart replied, "The flavor of lemon." O'Donnell sure got a kick out of that: "[If] I would have known that, I would have shoved one up my hooter, I could have got one in for you!" she joked. Gotta hand it to Stewart — even in federal prison, she was never not on brand. [Page Six]
2.
Kanye West drops another $3 million on his presidential bid, raises $2,782
Kanye West has dropped an additional $3 million on his doomed presidential bid — and he raised, well, not quite as much. The rapper's September FEC report showed that he only raised $2,782, or not even enough to buy three MacBook Pros. Through September, West spent nearly $10 million total on his campaign, after announcing over the summer that he'd be joining the 2020 race as a "Birthday Party" candidate. At that point, it was too late to actually get on the ballot in every state. He recently got around to debuting his very first campaign ad, which, according to the FEC filing, cost him over $200,000. [Twitter, The Week]
3.
Stars share love and support for Jeff Bridges after lymphoma diagnosis
Celebrities offered an outpouring of support for actor Jeff Bridges, following his announcement on Monday night that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma. "As the Dude would say ... New S**T has come to light," Bridges tweeted, referencing his character from The Big Lebowski. The 70-year-old actor added that "the prognosis is good." John Lithgow replied by saying, "With the love and support of absolutely everyone, @TheJeffBridges will do just fine #TheDudeAbides." Kathy Griffin added, "Jeff, sending you the wish, the hope, that you get everything you need and anything you want." Said Mark Ruffalo, "Sending you so much love, man." Comedian Travon Free, meanwhile, put a voice to what we're all thinking: "Hey 2020, leave Jeff Bridges out of this!" [Yahoo Entertainment, The Evening Standard]
4.
Emma Roberts is in an 'Instagram war' with her mom
Emma Roberts thought gifting her mother an iPhone would bring them closer. But the actress revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "it was the worst thing I ever did." The iPhone led to an Instagram account, which accrued thousands of Roberts' fans as followers. When they asked about rumors that Roberts was pregnant, her mother confirmed the news before Roberts announced it herself. "It was a disaster," Roberts said. So she used her "only weapon" and blocked her mother on Instagram. "She texted me at 2:00 a.m., 'Queen, did you block me? Sad face.' I was like, 'Yes, I did block you.' Then I unblocked her," Roberts said. "It's been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming." [E! Online]
5.
Naomi Campbell's pandemic travel look will be immortalized in a museum
Naomi Campbell is the queen of fashion and PPE, so it's only fitting that her iconic pandemic travel look from March be treated as the relic it is. The model revealed to Sean Evans on Hot Ones that a museum requested to display her $16 coverall suit from Amazon and the Burberry cape she accessorized it with, and that she plans to grant the request. On her YouTube channel, Campbell clarified she wasn't wearing the suit for laughs. "This is how I feel comfortable traveling if I have to travel," she said. It's unclear which museum claimed the look, but perhaps it will inspire a 2021 Met Gala with a CDC-approved pandemic chic theme. [BET]