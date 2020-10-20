The daily gossip: Rosie O'Donnell dishes on Martha Stewart's time in prison, Kanye West's presidential campaign is hemorrhaging cash, and more

Rosie O'Donnell reveals what Martha Stewart missed most in prison, and it's extremely on brand

When life handed Martha Stewart lemons, she didn't even get sick of the taste. In a new interview with Page Six, Rosie O'Donnell described visiting Stewart at the Alderson Federal Prison Camp in West Virginia in 2004, where the lifestyle guru was serving time for insider trading. O'Donnell asked Stewart what it was she missed most while behind bars, fully expecting the answer to be "my daughter" or "my dogs." Nope: Stewart replied, "The flavor of lemon." O'Donnell sure got a kick out of that: "[If] I would have known that, I would have shoved one up my hooter, I could have got one in for you!" she joked. Gotta hand it to Stewart — even in federal prison, she was never not on brand. [Page Six]