The daily gossip: Now we know what Dwayne Johnson's blood tastes like, Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant and questioning gender norms, and more

Emily Ratajkowski announces pregnancy in Vogue essay questioning gender norms

Emily Ratajkowski is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, she announced in an essay and video for Vogue. The model won't be having a gender reveal, and would like to force as few gender stereotypes on her child as possible. "I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me," she writes, though she realizes they will be "faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born." Ratajkowski has surrendered any false sense of control around her pregnancy and her child, she writes, leaving her with a sense of peace rather than fear. "I'm already learning from this person inside my body. I'm full of wonder." [Vogue]