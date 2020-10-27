The daily gossip: Now we know what Dwayne Johnson's blood tastes like, Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant and questioning gender norms, and more
1.
After bloody gym injury, The Rock says his blood tastes like tequila and hot sauce
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is not playing tiddlywinks or reciting nursery rhymes. Or falling behind on his gains during the pandemic. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of a gym mishap that resulted in a bloody gash near his eye. "Threw around my 50lb chains for a drop set. I got lumped up and need stitches," he wrote. But before getting stitched up, Johnson tasted his blood and, of course, finished his workout. He revealed his blood tastes like "Teremana, calluses, and BlaMoan (Black and Samoan) hot sauce," just as one would suspect. After the gory clip, Johnson left followers with words of wisdom: "Keep it light and a lil' fun, but get after it like a MF." [E! Online]
2.
Emily Ratajkowski announces pregnancy in Vogue essay questioning gender norms
Emily Ratajkowski is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, she announced in an essay and video for Vogue. The model won't be having a gender reveal, and would like to force as few gender stereotypes on her child as possible. "I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me," she writes, though she realizes they will be "faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born." Ratajkowski has surrendered any false sense of control around her pregnancy and her child, she writes, leaving her with a sense of peace rather than fear. "I'm already learning from this person inside my body. I'm full of wonder." [Vogue]
3.
Netflix is adapting Assassin's Creed for some reason
The sky is blue, water is wet, and live-action video game adaptations are bad. Nevertheless, in bold defiance of this law of the universe, Netflix announced Tuesday that it will be turning Assassin's Creed into its next "epic, genre-bending" TV show. This makes total sense because Assassin's Creed is definitely not utterly convoluted, and who cares if The New York Times once wrote that "to say the ending [of the game] is disappointing is an understatement akin to referring to Stephen King as 'somewhat successful' or Shakira as 'sort of pretty'"? And please, just ignore the fact that the last attempt to adapt Assassin's Creed resulted in Slate writing, "I'd do just about anything before I saw this movie again." It's fine! It's all under control! [The Verge, The Wrap]
4.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are now engaged, despite seeming like they were already married
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are now engaged, something that they apparently weren't before! The couple, who have been together since 2015, shared the news on social media, with Stefani, 51, captioning the reveal with the words "yes please!" Shelton, 44, shared the same picture on Twitter, writing: "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 ... And the rest of my life ... I love you. I heard a YES!" Don't worry: if you're surprised to learn that Stefani and Shelton weren't already married, you're not the only one experiencing the Mandela effect right now. "Do you know how many people say my 'husband' about him?" Stefani has said. "I guess we're just together." [Fox News, People]
5.
Jaden Michael to star as Colin Kaepernick in upcoming drama series
Netflix is drafting Jaden Michael to star as Colin Kaepernick in a new biographical TV show. Colin in Black & White, the upcoming limited drama series from Ava DuVernay, will bring Michael into the spotlight as the controversial former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. The young actor has previously starred in shows like The Get Down and movies like Vampires vs. The Bronx and Wonderstruck. Kaepernick, who will narrate the show, has said the series will "explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community." He wrote on Tuesday that he "never thought I would be casting a young me in a show about my life" but that he "can't wait for the world to see" Michael "be an all-star." [Variety, The Week]