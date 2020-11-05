The daily gossip: Leslie Jones compares one unpleasant experience to another, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to spend Christmas in California, and more

Former Bachelorettes send Clare Crawley flowers: 'She's feeling really down'

Bachelorette Clare Crawley is reportedly feeling "really down" amid criticism of her obsession with contestant Dale Moss at the expense of her season's other contestants, former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas told "The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous" podcast. "On most days, she's feeling really down about the things that people are saying about her online and the editing of the show," Pappas said. "So, actually, the girls and I, we all sent her some flowers today just to let her know that we love her and this is a blip." Pappas additionally defended Crawley for knowing "exactly what she wants." "You want to see people be happy for her and be happy for the love story," she said. "I just don't know if that's going to happen." [The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous, Page Six]