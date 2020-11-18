The daily gossip: John Legend happily cedes 'Sexiest Man Alive' title to Michael B. Jordan, Taylor Lautner is MIA, and more
John Legend is grateful Michael B. Jordan relieved him of People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' title
These days, we stan a PPE-clad man. Michael B. Jordan proved himself worthy of People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" title as he accepted his mirror trophy while wearing a bright yellow hazmat suit in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jordan said he and his family are excited about the announcement, but was anticipating a lot of grief from his guy friends in their group chat: "The group chat is going to go crazy … the jokes aren't going to stop." Last year's winner, however, is feeling relieved to have the weight off his shoulders. John Legend tweeted, "Congratulations to my brother Michael B! And thank you! I can now keep gaining this quarantine weight in peace without the pressure of a title to maintain." [People]
Does Taylor Lautner think he's too good for Sharkboy and Lavagirl?
Everyone is mad at former werewolf Taylor Lautner after Netflix dropped the first images for its Sharkboy and Lavagirl sequel, We Can Be Heroes, on Wednesday, and the original Sharkboy actor is conspicuously absent. While the 2005 movie's director, Robert Rodriguez, is returning, and Taylor Dooley is reprising her role as Lavagirl, Lautner apparently decided against rejoining the cast. "Now what was Taylor Lautner doing that was so important he couldn't help us relive our childhoods for a second," wrote one irritated fan. "You can't have the OG Lavagirl without the OG Sharkboy," insisted another. "Someone get Taylor Lautner on the phone and ask him why he didn't come back." [Comicbook.com]
Oh, to be Justin Bieber singing about pasta by a pool in Italy
Alison Brie was reading beside a hotel pool in Italy a few years ago when she heard a "young gentleman" order food before singing to himself. "The guy is just in this pool swimming and singing like 'Penne pasta, penne pasta, penne, penne, penne," the actress revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. She finally lowered her book and realized popstar Justin Bieber was the man behind the pasta song. "There's Bieber taking a little swim break on the edge, just singing about his pasta," she said. "When that single comes out, I'm gonna be like, 'I was there, at the impetus.'" Perhaps "Penne" will be the sequel to Bieber's "Yummy." [People]
Max Ehrich has finally moved on
The last time we checked in on Max Ehrich, Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé, he was moping on the Malibu beach where he'd proposed, throwing seaweed into the waves. But maybe all it took was a change of beach to cheer him up; The Young and the Restless actor was spotted this week at the seaside in Miami, kissing 21-year-old singer Mariah Angeliq, having apparently moved on from his "whole heart." It's unlikely Lovato will be too torn up about the news of her ex getting over her, either; she's already turned Ehrich into a punchline. All's well that ends well! [Page Six]
50 Cent calls Chelsea Handler's crush on Andrew Cuomo a deal breaker
50 Cent has confirmed that he would not get back together with his ex, Chelsea Handler, because of her public fawning over New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "No," he told Extra when asked. "She thinks Cuomo, Italian guys — Italian hunk — she thinks he's cool." The comment was prompted after Handler told Jimmy Fallon last month that she'd consider going "for another spin, if you know what I'm talking about" with the rapper if he denounced Trump. Handler has likewise been vocal about her crush on Cuomo: "We were so dehydrated for real leadership that when he came on the scene looking like this big Italian hunk ... I was like 'I'll wear a mask, I'll put a mask on every part of my body," she joked on The View. [Page Six]