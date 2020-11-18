The daily gossip: John Legend happily cedes 'Sexiest Man Alive' title to Michael B. Jordan, Taylor Lautner is MIA, and more

50 Cent calls Chelsea Handler's crush on Andrew Cuomo a deal breaker

50 Cent has confirmed that he would not get back together with his ex, Chelsea Handler, because of her public fawning over New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "No," he told Extra when asked. "She thinks Cuomo, Italian guys — Italian hunk — she thinks he's cool." The comment was prompted after Handler told Jimmy Fallon last month that she'd consider going "for another spin, if you know what I'm talking about" with the rapper if he denounced Trump. Handler has likewise been vocal about her crush on Cuomo: "We were so dehydrated for real leadership that when he came on the scene looking like this big Italian hunk ... I was like 'I'll wear a mask, I'll put a mask on every part of my body," she joked on The View. [Page Six]