The daily gossip: Taylor Swift's hair might be trying to tell us something, the royal family watches The Crown, and more
1.
Taylor Swift changed her hair and fans think it's a sign
Taylor Swift has changed her hair, and this is apparently cause for massive speculation! The singer appeared with straightened hair in a video accepting Apple Music's award for Songwriter of the Year, representing a break from the wavy hair she wore throughout her promotion of her latest album, folklore. "The last time the 30-year-old pop superstar wore her strands sleek and well below her shoulders was during her Red album cycle back in 2012, leading many fans to wonder whether Swift is currently re-recording songs from the beloved LP," Page Six wrote, citing the well-known rule that you can't record music if your hair isn't exactly the same as it was when you wrote the songs. Still, Swift does enjoy a good Easter egg for her fans… [E! News, Page Six]
2.
British royal admits to being 'quite intrigued' with The Crown
A member of the British royal family has admitted to being a fan of The Crown. "I need to catch up," Mike Tindall — who is married to the Queen's eldest granddaughter, Zara — told The Good, The Bad, and the Rugby podcast. "I … only got about halfway through season three, so I started watching season three last night." Tindall added, "I'm quite intrigued to see where they go with it because obviously, it's an era people are fascinated with." He's not the only fan: Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, also supposedly enjoys watching the show with a "glass of red wine." She "has a wonderful sense of humor and this won't fuss her in the slightest," a friend has said. [Just Jared, Celebitchy]
3.
Matthew McConaughey pours cold water on rumors he's running for Texas governor
Matthew McConaughey was surprised to learn that he was considering a run for Texas governor, he told Stephen Colbert on Wednesday's Late Show. "I actually just read that headline … about an hour ago," the actor said, referring to an article that made a false extrapolation from one of his recent interviews. To Colbert, McConaughey clarified that he'd consider "whatever leadership role I can be most useful in, and I don't know that that's politics," and added: "I've been asked that question, about if I was interested in running for governor, quite a bit lately, and I've always kind of given the same answer. But evidently one of them came out as 'I would consider it' since I didn't say absolutely no." So … there's a chance? [The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Week]
4.
Charli D'Amelio is hemorrhaging followers after being rude to a dinner guest
It's tough out there for an immature TikTok star. Charli D'Amelio has lost hundreds of thousands of followers in backlash to a video in which her family hosts YouTuber and chef Aaron May. While May's menu was adventurous — he served a Valencia paella with shrimp, chicken, and snails — 16-year-old Charli and her sister, 19-year-old Dixie, made disrespectful faces throughout, with Dixie gagging and running outside to spit up the snail and Charli asking, "Do we have any dino nuggets?" Later, when discussing highlights of their year, Charli complained that she won't hit 100 million followers on the anniversary of hitting 1 million. Fans slammed the sisters as "ungrateful" and "snobby" in the video's comments, with over 500,000 people unfollowing Charli over the course of "several hours," Vulture reports. [Vulture]
5.
Famous man turns year older
Approximately 17.7 million people are celebrating birthdays today, but the only one that is actually important is Adam Driver's. The Scorpio turned 37 on Thursday, and so many fans celebrated the occasion that #HappyBirthdayAdamDriver even started trending on Twitter. Honestly, how can you blame them? Adam stans have gone a full year now with no new movies from the actor, after he appeared in The Rise of Skywalker, Marriage Story, and The Dead Don't Die, all in 2019. "SHOUT OUT to Adam Driver for no particular reason other than he is a helluva an actor, a genuinely nice person & a deeply gifted karaoke singer* … (*some alcohol required)," Mark Hamill tweeted in celebration. Here's to echoing Freeform's hope that "bb Solo" has "a tall, emotional, beautiful birthday today." [SyFy Wire]