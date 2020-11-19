The daily gossip: Taylor Swift's hair might be trying to tell us something, the royal family watches The Crown, and more

Matthew McConaughey pours cold water on rumors he's running for Texas governor

Matthew McConaughey was surprised to learn that he was considering a run for Texas governor, he told Stephen Colbert on Wednesday's Late Show. "I actually just read that headline … about an hour ago," the actor said, referring to an article that made a false extrapolation from one of his recent interviews. To Colbert, McConaughey clarified that he'd consider "whatever leadership role I can be most useful in, and I don't know that that's politics," and added: "I've been asked that question, about if I was interested in running for governor, quite a bit lately, and I've always kind of given the same answer. But evidently one of them came out as 'I would consider it' since I didn't say absolutely no." So … there's a chance? [The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Week]