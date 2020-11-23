The daily gossip: Andrew Cuomo threatens Ben Stiller, the Sexiest Man Alive is headed to OnlyFans, and more
1.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo uses Emmy acceptance speech to threaten Ben Stiller
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is now an Emmy winner — a sentence that would have been absolutely baffling to read in 2019. But on Monday morning, Cuomo accepted the 2020 Founders Award for his "effective use of television during the pandemic." While Cuomo's press conferences admittedly resulted in a disturbing number of people calling him "daddy," the governor remained humble, saying in his acceptance speech that "I wish I could say that my daily COVID presentations are well-choreographed, scripted, rehearsed, or reflected any of the talents you advance. They didn't." Cuomo also took the opportunity to threaten Ben Stiller for joking about him being a "national sex symbol," telling the actor, "I only say New York tough means one more thing: It means, Ben, I know where you live." [Vulture]
2.
Michael B. Jordan teases OnlyFans account
Here's some real "news you can use": The Sexiest Man Alive is headed to OnlyFans. Michael B. Jordan revealed his plan to join the private content-sharing subscription service while speaking with Jimmy Kimmel. The two began, though, by discussing Jordan's new mustache, which he's named Murphy ("We call him Murph for short!"). Kimmel joked that Jordan could probably make "$250,000 a year if [his] mustache had an OnlyFans account," to which Jordan replied: "I'm actually going to start one, but, like, all the proceeds I want to go towards a barber school because during the quarantine, you know, there's been so many businesses and schools that shut down." Talk about stripping down (or 'staching up?) for a good cause! [Just Jared, BuzzFeed]
3.
Bad Bunny canceled his AMA performance due to COVID-19
Bad Bunny wasn't being flaky when he canceled his American Music Awards performance on Sunday night without explanation — in fact, he had a very good reason. "Bad Bunny was originally set to perform his #1 global hit 'Dákiti' with Jhay Cortez live for the first time at the AMAs," stated a press release by Bad Bunny's representatives, provided to E!, "but unfortunately, the artist tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him to cancel the presentation." Bad Bunny, whose symptoms apparently are mild, still managed to be involved in the show, instead presenting the winner of the "Favorite Female Artist – Latin" category virtually from his home, and even winning two of his own awards, for "Favorite Male Artist – Latin" and "Favorite Latin Album." [E!, Vulture]
4.
Al Roker says he's feeling good as he returns to Today studio following prostate cancer surgery
Al Roker has returned to the Today studio, and he's "feeling good" after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer two weeks ago. "I feel good," Roker said. "I really do. Let me tell you, look, after the first week when you get that catheter out, I was feeling good!" Roker initially announced on Nov. 6 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, at the time saying "it's a little aggressive" but that the "good news is we caught it early." On Monday, Roker reflected on having received "a lot of love" from family, co-workers, and Today viewers since that announcement, and he joked, "Usually you're dead when you get all of this love." [Today, The Week]
5.
Pokémon apparently can murder each other
In some news that will make you seriously question what your parents meant when they told you that your childhood goldfish was just "sleeping" before they "released it" down the toilet, the Pokémon manga evidently confirms that Pokémon have, in fact, killed each other. In the children's anime series, Pokémon merely "faint" when they are no longer able to battle. But "perhaps the darkest moment comes from Chapter 23" of the long-running spinoff manga Pokémon Adventures," ScreenRant reported Monday, referencing a 2006 issue in which Team Rocket's Giovanni encases a group of Magmars in ice, only for Giovanni's Cloyster to "straight-up murder the Magmars by breaking the ice and leaving them in pieces." Gosh kids, stop crying and grow up — those Lavender Town ghosts had to get there somehow! [ScreenRant]