The daily gossip: Andrew Cuomo threatens Ben Stiller, the Sexiest Man Alive is headed to OnlyFans, and more

Pokémon apparently can murder each other

In some news that will make you seriously question what your parents meant when they told you that your childhood goldfish was just "sleeping" before they "released it" down the toilet, the Pokémon manga evidently confirms that Pokémon have, in fact, killed each other. In the children's anime series, Pokémon merely "faint" when they are no longer able to battle. But "perhaps the darkest moment comes from Chapter 23" of the long-running spinoff manga Pokémon Adventures," ScreenRant reported Monday, referencing a 2006 issue in which Team Rocket's Giovanni encases a group of Magmars in ice, only for Giovanni's Cloyster to "straight-up murder the Magmars by breaking the ice and leaving them in pieces." Gosh kids, stop crying and grow up — those Lavender Town ghosts had to get there somehow! [ScreenRant]