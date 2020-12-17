The daily gossip: Ian McKellen gets the COVID-19 vaccine, Tom Cruise reportedly screamed at film crew members again, and more

Ian McKellen says he feels 'euphoric' after getting his vaccine

You shall not pass up the chance to get your COVID-19 vaccine, Sir Ian McKellen says. The 81-year-old actor received a "jab" of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in London, calling it a "very special day" and saying he feels "euphoric," BBC News reports. The Lord of the Rings star added that he feels "very lucky" to have received the vaccine, which for now is being administered in the U.K. to frontline health-care workers, nursing home workers, and elderly celebrities (as well as anyone else over the age of 80). McKellen, who will still require his second dose of the vaccine down the line, stressed that he "would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone" when it becomes available to them. [BBC News]