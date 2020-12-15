The daily gossip: Prue Leith gets vaccinated, Dionne Warwick learns Billie Eilish's name, and more
1.
Prue Leith gets vaccinated, immediately shares mango daiquiri recipe
Everyone is in agreement that The Great British Baking Show judge Prue Leith must be protected at all costs, which is why it is such good news that the 80-year-old celebrity chef got one of the first COVID-19 vaccinations at her doctor's office in Oxfordshire, England. Leith had initially planned to spend Tuesday moving houses, but was "absolutely delighted" when she got the call about getting the vaccine and dropped everything. "Who wouldn't want immunity from #Covid19 with a painless jab??" she tweeted, before sharing her — apparently unrelated — recipe for a mango daiquiri. [Sky News, Twitter]
2.
Dionne Warwick discovers Billie Eilish's name isn't actually William Eyelash
Dionne "I am not writing a bio" Warwick strikes again. The singer's chaotic Twitter feed spawned a spoof on Saturday Night Live in the form of a talk show sketch. In one scene, Warwick (Ego Nwodim) interviews singer "William Eyelash" (a play on Billie Eilish portrayed by Melissa Villaseñor). After watching the sketch, the real Warwick decided to look up the real Eilish, tweeting, "I took the time to check out William Eyelash. Very spooky. Great vocals." She sings "like it is Halloween," Warwick wrote. Don't worry, the singer eventually caught on to the fact that "William Eyelash" was just an SNL punchline. "I thought her name was William Eyelash from the [SNL] performance. I do know her name is Billie now." We're all just learning together. [Twitter, Deadline]
3.
Harry and Meghan to make podcasts for Spotify
The arc of celebrity is long, but it bends towards podcasts. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed another production deal following their step back from the British royal family — this time with Spotify. The company announced Tuesday that it's entering into a "multi-year partnership" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's audio production company, Archewell Audio. Harry and Meghan will "produce and host" exclusive podcasts "that build community through shared experiences and values" under the deal, Spotify said. The ex-royals previously signed a deal with Netflix in September, making their path look suspiciously similar to that of the Obamas, who'd also signed with Netflix before inking a Spotify deal. [CNN, The Week]
4.
Sorry, but your Taylor Swift theories are wrong
Swifties are the fandom that cried Easter egg. Their latest theory is that Taylor Swift has a third surprise album in the works, titled woodvale, and that the singer hinted at it by hiding the title in the folklore cover art. But Swift herself admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that it's no Easter egg, just a mistake. "Woodvale" was a code name used for folklore so the project's title wouldn't leak. She used the code name on mock album covers before deciding she didn't want the title to appear, but one cover slipped through and fans ran with it. Meanwhile TMZ debunked a different theory, noting Swift's song "dorothea" did not reveal the name of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby. The Swifties simply fell down the rabbit hole again. [Variety, TMZ]
5.
Dave Chappelle is having Chappelle's Show removed from HBO Max
If you've been waiting to binge Chappelle's Show, you're going to want to get on it — fast. At Dave Chappelle's request, HBO Max will remove his show at the end of the year. "We had a conversation with Dave. I won't get into it, but it's very clear that it's a very unique and specific and emotional issue he's got," Casey Bloys, the chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, told Variety. Chappelle previously lobbied Netflix to remove his show, and in an Instagram video of one of his standup sets he slammed HBO for rejecting his pitch for the series (Comedy Central ultimately picked it up). "And here we are all these years later and they're streaming the very show I was pitching to them," he said. [Variety]