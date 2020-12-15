The daily gossip: Prue Leith gets vaccinated, Dionne Warwick learns Billie Eilish's name, and more

Dave Chappelle is having Chappelle's Show removed from HBO Max

If you've been waiting to binge Chappelle's Show, you're going to want to get on it — fast. At Dave Chappelle's request, HBO Max will remove his show at the end of the year. "We had a conversation with Dave. I won't get into it, but it's very clear that it's a very unique and specific and emotional issue he's got," Casey Bloys, the chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, told Variety. Chappelle previously lobbied Netflix to remove his show, and in an Instagram video of one of his standup sets he slammed HBO for rejecting his pitch for the series (Comedy Central ultimately picked it up). "And here we are all these years later and they're streaming the very show I was pitching to them," he said. [Variety]