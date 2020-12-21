The daily gossip: Ariana Grande is engaged, Lizzo got her mom a car for Christmas, and more
1.
Ariana Grande rounds out 2020 with engagement to Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande has said "thank u, next" for the last time. The pop star revealed Sunday she is engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The pair are presumed to have been dating since January, and confirmed their relationship mid-quarantine in the music video for her song "Stuck with U." After a whirlwind public romance with Pete Davidson, Grande opted to keep her current relationship more private. But she shared a few photos on Instagram cuddled up with her fiancé, and of course, a close-up of the ring, which features a slanted diamond beside a pearl. Grande sweetly captioned the post (which received more than 14 million likes): "forever n then some." [Glamour]
2.
Lizzo surprises her mom with an Audi for Christmas
Christmas came early this year for Lizzo's family. The singer posted a video to Instagram of her surprising her mom with a brand new car, complete with a large red bow on the hood. Her mom immediately started crying, and let out another shriek when she realized the car was an Audi. "You see these things on television and you never expect this to happen to yourself," Lizzo's mom said through her tears. In the caption, Lizzo recalled crying in her car with no job, no money, and nowhere to live when her father died, wishing she "could one day provide for my family." She couldn't do it for her dad, she wrote, "so ima make sure I spoil Mama." So far, so good. [Instagram, Cosmopolitan]
3.
A third Mandalorian spinoff is coming
You get your own Star Wars show, and you get your own Star Wars show! The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau on Monday confirmed yet another spinoff of the Disney+ Star Wars series is on the way, a Boba Fett show titled The Book of Boba Fett that will star Temuera Morrison. Favreau also cleared up that this is "separate from The Mandalorian season 3," something fans were confused about after the post-credits teaser in Friday's finale. This is the third spinoff of The Mandalorian to be announced this month after Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic, and we can only assume many more are on the way — might we suggest The Book of Frog Lady next? [Good Morning America, The Week]
4.
Ed Sheeran has returned
Guess who's back? Ed Sheeran returned on Monday with a new song, "Afterglow," his first release since 2019. The "Shape of You" singer explained he wrote the song last year and clarified it's "not the first single from the next album, it's just a song I love." Sheeran previously announced he'd be taking a break from music, and in September, he and his wife announced the birth of their first child together. "Back to dad land for me now," he wrote after debuting the song. On Sunday, Sheeran had teased a "Christmas present," one that turned out to be ready to open a whole four days early. Imagine how embarrassed we feel that we didn't get him anything! [Variety, Entertainment Weekly]
5.
The new Beatles documentary actually looks fun and light
All you need to get through the end of 2020? This sneak peak at Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary. The director on Monday offered a first look at his documentary The Beatles: Get Back, which makes use of 56 hours of never-before-seen footage originally shot in 1969. The lighthearted montage features plenty of great moments of the Beatles goofing around behind the scenes, and fans ate it up, with director Rian Johnson taking note of "how much fun they're having, in contrast to the breakup sturm und drang that was played up in the" 1970 movie Let It Be. It looks like Jackson didn't let us down with this one. Check out the clip here. [Rolling Stone, The Week]