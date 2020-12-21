The daily gossip: Ariana Grande is engaged, Lizzo got her mom a car for Christmas, and more

A third Mandalorian spinoff is coming

You get your own Star Wars show, and you get your own Star Wars show! The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau on Monday confirmed yet another spinoff of the Disney+ Star Wars series is on the way, a Boba Fett show titled The Book of Boba Fett that will star Temuera Morrison. Favreau also cleared up that this is "separate from The Mandalorian season 3," something fans were confused about after the post-credits teaser in Friday's finale. This is the third spinoff of The Mandalorian to be announced this month after Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic, and we can only assume many more are on the way — might we suggest The Book of Frog Lady next? [Good Morning America, The Week]