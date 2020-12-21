Peter Jackson debuts a sneak peak of his new Beatles documentary

All you need to get through the end of 2020? This sneak peak at Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary.

The director on Monday offered a sneak peak of his upcoming documentary The Beatles: Get Back, which make use of 56 hours of never-before-seen footage originally shot in 1969. The lighthearted montage features plenty of great moments of the Beatles goofing around behind the scenes, and Jackson said it provides a "sense of the spirit of the film."

The director also explained that while the documentary was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's now about halfway through editing, and he said he hoped this early look would "put a smile on your face in these rather bleak times that we're in."

Fans ate it up, with director Rian Johnson taking note of "how much fun they're having, in contrast to the breakup sturm und drang that was played up in the" 1970 movie Let It Be. It looks like Jackson didn't let us down with this one.

Check out the footage below. The film is set for release in August 2021. Brendan Morrow