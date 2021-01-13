The daily gossip: Tom Hanks will host the inauguration, Anne Hathaway wants you to stop calling her Anne, and more

Betty White says turning 99 is no different than turning 98

Betty White is (almost) 99 and feeling fine. The actress celebrates her birthday this coming Sunday, and while she has no big celebrations planned due to the pandemic, she intends to feed the two ducks who visit her every day, and is looking forward to "visiting with close friends" as soon as it's safe to do so. "I am blessed with good health," she noted, "so turning 99 is no different than turning 98." She told People a sense of humor is what's kept her going. "Don't take yourself too seriously. You can lie to others — not that I would — but you cannot lie to yourself," White said. She also recommends looking on the positive side of things — being negative takes up too much energy. Oh, and "having a good agent" to keep you busy. [People, Entertainment Tonight]