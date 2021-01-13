Tom Hanks to host a primetime TV special for Biden's inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden is bringing in the stars for a primetime inauguration special.
Biden's inaugural committee will produce a 90-minute inauguration special that will air next week and be hosted by Tom Hanks, featuring performances by Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, and Jon Bon Jovi, Politicoand Variety reported on Wednesday. The "Celebrating America" special, according to Politico, will also "spotlight American heroes" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time program," Tony Allen, CEO of Biden's presidential inaugural committee, said, per Politico.
Biden's inauguration has been dramatically scaled back due to the pandemic, with in-person celebrations canceled and supporters being urged to stay home. The TV special, Politico reports, is being modeled after the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which took place virtually last year and featured celebrity hosts including Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
The inauguration special is set to air on Jan. 20 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and MSNBC, and it will also reportedly stream online via several platforms. Brendan Morrow
Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) has accused her Republican colleagues of leading "reconnaissance" tours through the Capitol the day before President Trump supporters attacked the building.
Sherrill is among a bipartisan majority of the House demanding Trump's removal via the 25th amendment or impeachment. And as the former prosecutor made clear during a Facebook Live broadcast Wednesday, she also wants to make sure Republican members of Congress who "incited this violent crime" are "held accountable," though she didn't list specific names.
"We can't have a democracy if members of Congress are actively helping the president overturn the election results," Sherrill said Wednesday. So while she supports efforts to remove Trump, Sherrill also "intend[s] to see that those members of Congress who abetted him, those members of Congress who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on Jan. 5, on reconnaissance for the next day" are "held accountable" and perhaps even removed from office.
BREAKING: Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), a Navy veteran and Annapolis grad who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, said she saw fellow members of Congress "who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on Jan. 5, a reconnaissance for the next day." pic.twitter.com/YbZkW1qq7T
Reporters shared photographs of an extraordinary sight Wednesday morning as they arrived at the United States Capitol ahead of the House impeachment vote. The shots show hundreds of armed National Guard troops getting some rest in the hallways of the building.
The jolting images provide a dose of reality about how tense the situation in Washington is at the moment, a week after the deadly Capitol riot, especially when coupled with harrowing revelations from lawmakers about the incident.
A model of the statue of Freedom overlooks scores of U.S. troops deployed to the Capitol to protect Congress as the House prepares to impeach President Trump a 2nd time, on Jan. 13, 2021. pic.twitter.com/gwfdE3qeXB
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is speaking out about her "traumatizing" experience at the Capitol building during last week's deadly pro-Trump riot, revealing a "very close encounter" made her fear for her life.
The New York lawmaker spoke on Instagram about what she described as a "traumatizing week for so many people" after a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building in a riot that left five people dead. She referenced a "close encounter" she had during the riot, one she said she couldn't provide further details on for security reasons.
"I had a pretty traumatizing event happen to me," she said. "And I do not know if I can even disclose the full details of that event due to security concerns, but I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die. ... I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive. And not just in a general sense, but also in a very, very specific sense."
Ocasio-Cortez told viewers that it "is not an exaggeration to say that many, many members of the House were nearly assassinated" during the riot, and lawmakers were "very lucky that things happened within certain minutes" so they weren't harmed.
"But many of us nearly and narrowly escaped death," Ocasio-Cortez added.
She also described having feared, after being taken to a secure location with other lawmakers, that certain "white supremacist members of Congress" would "disclose my location" and "create opportunities to allow me to be hurt" or "kidnaped." Brendan Morrow
“I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die.” @AOC says she feared for her life as a mob looted the Capitol in Washington DC.
Britain on Tuesday began a large-scale trial of a new COVID-19 treatment in which patients inhale aerosolized interferon beta proteins into the lungs with a nebulizer. The treatment, developed at Southampton University Hospital and produced by biotech firm Synairgen, cut the odds of COVID-19 patients developing severe symptoms by nearly 80 percent, according to a small, phase 2 trial of 100 patients. The new phase 3 study involves more than 600 subjects in 20 countries, half of whom will get the treatment and half a placebo inhalant.
The body produces interferon beta to fight off viral infections, but the new coronavirus appears to suppress production of the proteins as part of its mechanism to evade patients' immune responses, BBC News reports. Synairgen hopes a direct shot of aerosolized interferon beta straight to the lungs will provoke a strong anti-viral response. The early results are promising, but experts warn that promising treatments don't always pan out.
"We've had other drugs in similar circumstances, we've had hydroxychloroquine, for example," Dr. Lamis Latif tells BBC News. "But again, when that reached further trials, it wasn't as promising as it initially made up to be. Peter Weber
The original Page Six report said Willis allegedly "refused to wear a mask" at the Rite Aid in Los Angeles, even as the city has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, and he was reportedly asked to leave as "people inside the store became upset." The report also included a photo of the actor at the store with a bandanna around his neck but nothing covering his face.
Willis in his statement to People encouraged others not to do as he did, saying, "Be safe out there everyone and let's continue to mask up." He can only hope Tom Cruise doesn't find out about this lapse. Brendan Morrow
"Top Republicans want to bury President Trump, for good," Axios reported Wednesday morning, hours before the House impeaches Trump for a second time. "But they are divided whether to do it with one quick kill via impeachment, or let him slowly fade away."
"House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy would love a Trumpless world, but doesn't want to knife him with fingerprints," Axios reports. McCarthy and his "fade-away caucus sees a danger that the impeachment-conviction route is, as a prominent conservative put it, 'making him Jesus. ... Truly stupid.'"
Trump allies warn that any Republican who votes to impeach or convict Trump will never win election again, though a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday morning found that 40 percent of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents now say they would vote for Trump if he ran in the 2024 GOP primary, down from 53 percent in November. "President Trump's role in fomenting last week's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is negatively impacting his future political prospects — even among his base," said Morning Consult's Kyle Dropp.
Honestly, "it's hard to know where other Senate Republicans are on this," MSNBC host Chris Hayes writes in Politico's Playbook. But if Mitch McConnell is ready to convict, "it seems like we may have — very belatedly — arrived at the moment that McConnell and the Trump-era GOP have desperately tried to avoid: a Goldwater to Nixon moment in which the party decisively breaks with the criminal, dangerous president. Of course, anyone taking that side of the bet for the last four years would be dead broke by now, so I suppose I'll believe it when I see it." Peter Weber
"Last week we saw one of the darkest days in American history, and for better or worse, I was there," The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper said in a dispatch Tuesday. Klepper accompanied the mob of President Trump's supporters as they marched on the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, peppering them with questions along the way, but he left when the first shots were fired and before the ransacking began.
"It's been six days since MAGA terrorists ransacked our Capitol building, but the danger hasn't passed yet," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. The FBI has warned that new "'armed protests' are being planned from Jan. 16 through at least Jan. 20 — four days! That's not an anti-government insurgency, that's a music festival. It's Coupchella — which is really the only place it's appropriate to go shirtless in buffalo horns." He eventually mocked the shirtless, horn-wearing "Q Shaman," Jake Angeli, for demanding organic food in jail — and rolled his eyes at a judge ordering that he get it.
"For almost a week now, we've had people trying to tell us what we saw isn't what we saw," so it was "reassuring" to see the FBI say "the MAGA maniacs who tried to overthrow the government are going to pay," Colbert said. "So, MAGA-heads who thought the feds were out to get you, I'm happy to say: they are now. I have a feeling you'll soon be occupying another federal building for a long time."
Trump is clearly "not taking alt-right terrorism seriously at all," Colbert said, explaining how we know it wasn't "antifa people" who stormed the Capitol And "with the 25th Amendment option off the table, House Democrats are set to impeach the president." But "the GOP has new talking points for why they think removing the president is the wrong move," he added, and he was not impressed: "Okay, let's 'unify' in punishing all the insurrectionists and their political leaders who legitimized their homicidal fantasies. There can be no healing until the sickness is identified and removed, and you can do it now! The tumor lost his Twitter feed!" He also challenged the new GOP unity chorus to explain what they are doing to reach out to the other side, arguing that "so far, you have done nothing." Watch below. Peter Weber