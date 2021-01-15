The daily gossip: Tom Cruise unleashed robots on the Mission: Impossible 7 crew, there's a Full House Easter egg in WandaVision, and more

Having Jessica Alba for a mom is 'cringey,' her kids report

It might sound cool to have Jessica Alba for a mom, but take it from her kids: it's extremely "cringey." "They think I'm the most cringey mom, the definition of cringey," Alba, who is the mother of 12-year-old Honor and 9-year-old Haven, told guest host Stephen "tWitch" Boss on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday. "They actually said that I should use the hashtag #CringeyMom. I'm like, 'That's so mean! There are so many more cringey moms than me, guys!' They're like, 'Even saying that, Mom, is cringey.'" Alba added that her kids grew up not knowing she was an actress and that Honor was "mortified" when she found out. Alba recalled Honor exclaiming, "You never told me you'd be in grocery stores and in Target!" [Just Jared]