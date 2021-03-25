The daily gossip: Rihanna teases new music, Nick Jonas names a restaurant, and more

Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen quits Twitter

We all talk about it, but Chrissy Teigen actually did it. On Wednesday night, the model announced that she was leaving Twitter: "This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something," she tweeted ahead of her exit. Teigen — who once went toe-to-toe with former President Donald Trump on the platform and got into a very public spat with Alison Roman (of carmelized shallot pasta fame) — said her reputation as "the strong clap back girl" isn't who she is. "My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn't sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as!" she said. Congratulations on your freedom, Chrissy! [Vulture]