The daily gossip: Grimes is ready to die on Mars, Britney Spears 'cried for 2 weeks' after New York Times documentary, and more
1.
Grimes is ready to die on Mars
Maybe Grimes and Elon Musk really were made for each other. The musician revealed on Instagram she is "Ready to die with the red dirt of mars beneath my feet," as she posed in baby-daddy Musk's "Starbase, Texas." Grimes previously said traveling to Mars is one of her main goals, and judging by this new statement, she wants to stay there. But she isn't expecting a peaceful retirement home on the red planet. In a YouTube Live Chat, she revealed she wants to move to Mars after age 50, and thinks she would most likely do manual labor until she dies. "But hopefully that can change," she added. [Daily Mail]
2.
Britney Spears 'cried for 2 weeks' after New York Times documentary
Britney Spears has broken her silence on The New York Times' documentary about her, and she isn't quite raving about it. The pop star posted on Instagram to speak out about "Framing Britney Spears," saying that while she hasn't actually watched it, "from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in." Spears also revealed that she "cried for two weeks" after it came out, and "I still cry sometimes." #FreeBritney fans were quick to toss out theories that Spears may not have actually written the post herself. But assuming she did, it sounds like the documentary's release for her may have been a bit, well, toxic. [TMZ]
3.
Michael Strahan closed his tooth gap
Michael Strahan is many things: a Hall of Fame football player, talk show host, and father, but a member of the gap-tooth community he is no more. Strahan posted a video documenting the process of closing the gap between his two front teeth, writing "I did it. #GoodbyeGap." He explained if he had told others he was closing the gap they'd try to talk him out of it, but "I got to do what I want to do for myself," he said. "This is a moment 50 years in the making." He beamed at the end of the video, showing off his fuller grin. However, there are skeptics who think come April 2, that gap may reappear. We'll just have to wait and see. [BET, Sports Illustrated]
4.
Oscars will set up overseas 'hubs' after Zoom ban
Oscars producers are modifying an idea that made basically everyone very mad. They had previously announced that nominees at this year's Academy Awards wouldn't be allowed to Zoom into the show and would actually have to be there in person, which didn't go over well with those not in the U.S. given, you know, the whole pandemic thing. Now, producers say they'll set up "hubs" in London and Paris, which nominees could participate from rather than traveling all the way out to Los Angeles. Still, Zoom remains banned from the show, at least for now. "The Z Word?" producer Steven Soderbergh said. "Look, let's just say, we hope it doesn't come to that." [The Hollywood Reporter, Vanity Fair]
5.
Nickelodeon pulls Spongebob episode over pandemic 'sensitivities'
Are you ready kids? Not for these episodes. Nickelodeon has pulled two episodes of SpongeBob Squarepants, the first "due to sensitivities surrounding the global, real-world pandemic." The episode, called "Kwarantined Crab," features a quarantine at the Krusty Krab over a "clam flu" virus. So, yeah, that makes sense. Meanwhile, though, Nick also confirmed it quietly pulled the classic episode "Mid-Life Crustacean" back in 2018. Apparently, they came to a very belated realization that an episode of a children's cartoon that involves a "panty raid" had a few "story elements were not kid-appropriate." Oh, you think? Nick may have gone for that episode back when it aired, but apparently, they're not feeling it now, Mr. Krabs. [Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times]