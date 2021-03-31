The daily gossip: Grimes is ready to die on Mars, Britney Spears 'cried for 2 weeks' after New York Times documentary, and more

Michael Strahan closed his tooth gap

Michael Strahan is many things: a Hall of Fame football player, talk show host, and father, but a member of the gap-tooth community he is no more. Strahan posted a video documenting the process of closing the gap between his two front teeth, writing "I did it. #GoodbyeGap." He explained if he had told others he was closing the gap they'd try to talk him out of it, but "I got to do what I want to do for myself," he said. "This is a moment 50 years in the making." He beamed at the end of the video, showing off his fuller grin. However, there are skeptics who think come April 2, that gap may reappear. We'll just have to wait and see. [BET, Sports Illustrated]