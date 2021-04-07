The daily gossip: The Fyre Festival sandwich tweet is somehow worth $80,000, a true crime doc 'interviews' a dead serial killer, and more
1.
Fyre Festival sad sandwich tweet to be auctioned as NFT for $80,000
Despite Fyre Festival being a massive failure, co-founder Ja Rule has found endless ways to capitalize on that failure. One of the first signs the festival was not as luxurious as advertised was a tweet from Trevor DeHaas revealing a meal of bread, sliced cheese, and salad in a Styrofoam container. Now, that tweet is for sale in the form of an NFT via Flipkick, a platform Ja Rule is a partner in. DeHaas is listed as the seller, and says the money will cover medical expenses for his kidney transplant. The value for what he describes as a "Meme. Cultural touchstone. Cheese sandwich" is estimated at $80,000, and the highest bidder gains ownership of the tweet, photo, and copyright. For just $80,000, you could own "a timeless image of inestimable cultural import," that you could otherwise just look at for free on the internet. [Uproxx]
2.
A new true crime doc supposedly 'interviews' a serial killer from beyond the grave
America's true crime obsession has officially reached its logical and absurd endpoint. The new Discovery+ documentary Ed Gein: The Real Psycho reportedly includes an exclusive new interview with Ed Gein, the notorious serial killer who inspired Norman Bates in Psycho and Buffalo Bill in Silence of the Lambs — which is surprising, to say the least, since Gein died in 1984. Rather, Gein is reached for comment — from beyond the grave! — by the paranormal investigator and filmmaker Steve Shippy and "renowned psychic medium" Cindy Kaza. Writes The Daily Beast in its blistering review of the doc, "Ed Gein: The Real Psycho is simultaneously disrespectful to the dead (and viewers' intelligence) and comical in its shameless deceptiveness." Yikes. [The Daily Beast]
3.
Sophie Turner calls the new Taylor Swift song dissing her husband 'not NOT a bop'
Joe Jonas probably thought he was finally safe, having made it 13 years since breaking Taylor Swift's heart. But on Wednesday, Swift unexpectedly released a Fearless-era song from the vault, "Mr. Perfectly Fine," which fans immediately understood to be about Jonas. "Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama..." Swift tweeted. "My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: 'REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE.'" Luckily, Jonas' wife, Sophie Turner, enjoyed the track, which calls her husband "Mr. Casually Cruel," and described the song as "not NOT a bop." Swift is currently re-recording her catalog, and "if this is the kind of obliteration Joe Jonas is getting," wrote one Twitter user, "I think Jake Gyllenhaal should go into witness protection when Taylor releases vault songs from Red." [Vulture, Uproxx]
4.
A Kanye West docuseries is reportedly coming to Netflix
It's been a wild, unpredictable ride for Kanye West, and now viewers will get to see how it all unfolded (not under the jurisdiction of Kris Jenner). A multi-part docuseries 20 years in the making from filmmakers Coodie & Chike has sold to Netflix and is expected to be released this year, Billboard reports. The duo have been filming West since 1998, and the docuseries will feature never-before-seen footage covering everything from his rap career, to his mother's death, the rise of his fashion empire, and, of course, his failed 2020 presidential bid. West is reportedly not creatively involved in this project, but if we've learned anything from Yeezy, it's to expect the unexpected. [Billboard, Vanity Fair]
5.
Producer Scott Rudin reported to be an 'absolute monster' years after everyone was already aware he's an absolute monster
One of the first things you learn, when you become a card-carrying New Yorker, is that you should never, ever take a job with the award-winning producer of The Social Network and No Country For Old Men, Scott Rudin. What was long an open secret, though, became an open and chilling report on Wednesday when The Hollywood Reporter published allegations against Rudin, including that he once became so angry at an assistant who wasn't able to get him a seat on a sold-out flight that he "smashed an Apple computer monitor" on his hand. Rudin also reportedly made a habit of throwing things at his staff, including a "big potato," a stapler, and a glass bowl. "Everyone just knows he's an absolute monster," one former executive assistant said. [The Hollywood Reporter, The Week]