The daily gossip: The Fyre Festival sandwich tweet is somehow worth $80,000, a true crime doc 'interviews' a dead serial killer, and more

Fyre Festival sad sandwich tweet to be auctioned as NFT for $80,000

Despite Fyre Festival being a massive failure, co-founder Ja Rule has found endless ways to capitalize on that failure. One of the first signs the festival was not as luxurious as advertised was a tweet from Trevor DeHaas revealing a meal of bread, sliced cheese, and salad in a Styrofoam container. Now, that tweet is for sale in the form of an NFT via Flipkick, a platform Ja Rule is a partner in. DeHaas is listed as the seller, and says the money will cover medical expenses for his kidney transplant. The value for what he describes as a "Meme. Cultural touchstone. Cheese sandwich" is estimated at $80,000, and the highest bidder gains ownership of the tweet, photo, and copyright. For just $80,000, you could own "a timeless image of inestimable cultural import," that you could otherwise just look at for free on the internet. [Uproxx]