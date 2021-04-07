'unhinged'
Oscar winner Scott Rudin allegedly smashed a computer monitor on an assistant's hand, sending him to the ER

1:46 p.m.
Scott Rudin
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Award-winning producer Scott Rudin has been accused of "unhinged" abusive behavior in a new exposé.

A piece in The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday quotes former employees of Rudin's, the producer who has achieved EGOT status by winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony during his career, as describing the alleged abuse they experienced working for him. For example, Rudin allegedly once became so angry at an assistant who wasn't able to get him a seat on a sold-out flight that he "smashed an Apple computer monitor" on his hand, leaving the assistant bleeding and forced to head to the emergency room.

"It was a very intense environment, but that just felt different," former assistant Andrew Coles told the Reporter. "It was a new level of unhinged — a level of lack of control that I had never seen before in a workplace."

This was just one of a number of alleged incidents described in the article. A former executive coordinator for Rudin's company also recalled him throwing "a glass bowl at [a colleague]" and an HR person leaving "in an ambulance due to a panic attack," while a recent assistant said he threw a "big potato" at his head. Yet another former staffer, who served as Rudin's executive assistant, said he left the industry entirely after the mistreatment, which allegedly included Rudin throwing a stapler at an assistant and calling him a "retard."

"Every day was exhausting and horrific," that former executive assistant said, while the former executive coordinator also said, "Everyone just knows he's an absolute monster."

The Reporter notes that Rudin's "tantrums" have been "documented going back four decades" but that despite this, his "behavior has continued unabated" in Hollywood. Rudin, who has produced films like No Country for Old Men and The Social Network, didn't offer a comment for the article on any of the allegations. Read the full piece at The Hollywood Reporter. Brendan Morrow

gaetzgate
Trump slips a 'half-hearted defense' of Matt Gaetz past his handlers

12:35 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the allegations against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), and he hasn't exactly offered the strongest defense possible.

Trump released a brief, two sentence statement on Wednesday, in which he denied that Gaetz asked him for a pardon. This followed reporting from The New York Times that Gaetz, who has been the subject of a DOJ investigation focused on whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and violated sex trafficking laws, sought a "blanket pre-emptive" pardon for himself and allies "for any crimes they may have committed."

"Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon," Trump said in his statement. "It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him."

This was the entirety of Trump's statement, which reporter Ben Jacobs dubbed quite a "half hearted defense" of his ally in Congress, while other reporters rejected the notion that it counts as a defense at all. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman had previously reported that Trump wanted to defend Gaetz, but his advisers cautioned him against it.

"His first impulse was that he wanted to defend Gaetz," Haberman said on CNN, per Mediaite. "...Several of his advisers have told him that's a very bad idea."

The Times also reported that Trump's advisers "have urged him to stay quiet and sought to distance the former president from Mr. Gaetz."

And while Trump denied that Gaetz ever personally asked him for a pardon, the Times' original report said that Gaetz "asked the White House" and that "aides told Mr. Trump of the request," but that it's "unclear whether Mr. Gaetz discussed the matter directly with the president." Brendan Morrow

infrastructure
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's 'everything is infrastructure' tweet may have backfired

12:13 p.m.

The Biden administration's latest $2.3 trillion spending proposal designates a lot of money to improving roads, bridges, and airports, and expanding broadband. But many Republicans think it should solely focus on infrastructure, and bristle at the inclusion of what they consider separate issues. In an apparent effort to counter that argument, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) tweeted Wednesday that child care, caregiving, and paid leave are, in fact, infrastructure. The message didn't land the way she hoped, it seems.

A few folks on the right, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) speech writer, had some fun with Gillibrand's tweet, painting it as devoid of any serious meaning. "If everything is infrastructure, is anything really infrastructure?" was a common response.

Others predicted Gillibrand's words would backfire and actually give momentum to Republican lawmakers fighting against Biden's plan. Lo and behold, Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Ark.) quickly jumped on it, arguing Gillibrand's "framing" would pave "the road to socialism."

The senator didn't just get heat from conservatives, however. "We don't have to pretend every good thing is 'infrastructure,'" Slate's Jordan Weissman tweeted. Weismann has previously made the case that "agonizing about the exact proportion of infrastructure spending and what counts" in Biden's "infrastructure, energy, and jobs plan" is "not productive," though he added that Biden himself played a role in creating the debate.

At the moment, the Biden administration is content to move forward with the proposal without any Republican support in Congress, instead relying on its popularity with American voters across the political spectrum, but they likely don't want to give the GOP any opportunities to refocus the debate. Tim O'Donnell

is this thing on?
Fox News' new comedy show bombs on Twitter but draws strong ratings

11:24 a.m.
Gutfeld!
Fox News

Fox News' new late-night comedy show may be getting brutally mocked on the left, but based on its debut ratings, it seems the network might have the last laugh.

This week, Fox debuted Gutfeld!, a comedy talk show hosted by The Five's Greg Gutfeld. The reception on Twitter, let's just say, hasn't been universally positive, with comedians in particular panning it.

"Just because something has the cadence of a joke does not make it a joke," Sasha Stewart, a former writer for The Nightly Show, told The Daily Beast. "I'm sorry for the five staffers who make up the laugh track."

But the show had a "strong" start in the ratings, Mediaite writes. The first episode drew 1.69 million viewers and 318,000 in the 25-54 demographic, beating MSNBC's The 11th Hour with Brian Williams and CNN's CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, Deadline reports. Additionally, The Wrap reports that the show "topped most of the broadcast late-night shows' year-to-date averages so far" with the exception of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, though Deadline notes this isn't an "apples to apples" comparison considering Gutfeld! airs at 8 p.m. on the West Coast.

Gutfeld! seems to be the latest attempt at a major, conservative version of a show like The Daily Show, so could Fox have something with this one? Either way, don't expect the show's liberal critics to stop throwing virtual tomatoes on Twitter anytime soon. Brendan Morrow

expansion time
Why Yale should build a campus in Houston — or Harvard in San Diego

11:10 a.m.
Yale University.
AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz, File

"If Yale can open a campus in Singapore, why can't it start one in Houston?," asks David Kirp in an opinion piece for The New York Times.

Elite universities have miniscule acceptance rates that often mean qualified students are left out, and applicants' backgrounds play a large role in determining who gets a shot. A 2017 study, Kirp notes, found that at 38 top universities more students came from the top 1 percent of the income scale than from the bottom 60 percent.

So if schools like Yale, Harvard, or Stanford really want to make wealth a non-factor in admissions, they should take their cues from public universities like Arizona State University — which now has more than 128,000 undergraduate and graduate students at campuses across Arizona and online — and open a second campus, Kirp argues. ASU has actually seen its graduation rate improve amid the expansion, and Kirp believes the Ivies and other prestigious institutions would not be sacrificing any academic quality if they did something similar (on a relative scale).

A college that takes that step "would not have to lower its standards, because the best and brightest would queue for admission. Professors with glittering resumes would jump at the opportunity to teach there ... cities would perform handstands to land such a school."

Kirp acknowledges that his idea, while simple, is probably not right around the corner since the universities "guard their reputation with mother-bear fierceness." But he suggests that perhaps some could eventually be swayed by the notion that they'd be "lionized" for such a pioneering move. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

royal tea
Piers Morgan claims 'several' royals have thanked him after he repeatedly said he doesn't believe Meghan Markle

10:05 a.m.

Piers Morgan stirred up plenty of controversy for repeatedly blasting Meghan Markle. But certain members of the royal family have allegedly been reaching out to say thanks — at least, according to Morgan.

Morgan, who departed Good Morning Britain last month after coming under fire for his comments about Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claimed during an appearance on Extra that he's received messages on behalf of "several" royals expressing their gratitude for his comments.

"I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family," Morgan said. "I'm not going to go into who it was, but what I would say is, [they expressed] gratitude that somebody was standing up for them."

Buckingham Palace isn't commenting on this claim. Morgan previously declared on Good Morning Britain that he doesn't "believe a word" Meghan Markle says after she and Prince Harry gave a bombshell interview to Winfrey, which he panned as "contemptible" and a "two-hour trash-a-thon." Their allegations included that there were "concerns" in the royal family about "how dark" their baby's skin would be, and Meghan also opened up about experiencing suicidal thoughts. Meghan herself reportedly complained to ITV about Morgan, raising concerns over how his comments might affect those experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Since he left Good Morning Britain, though, Morgan has only continued doubling down on his position, telling Extra that "you should be entitled not to believe somebody if you don't want to" while declaring himself "resolutely uncanceled." Brendan Morrow

booming
JPMorgan CEO tells shareholders a long economic boom is around the corner

9:47 a.m.
Jamie Dimon.
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

Around this time last year, as the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold in the U.S., JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that a "bad recession" was looming. Now, thanks to government intervention in the form of the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan, his outlook is much more hopeful.

Dimon sent an optimistic letter to shareholders on Wednesday, explaining that strong consumer savings, expanded vaccine distribution, and the Biden administration's $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal should combine to create a booming U.S. economy that could last until 2023, The Wall Street Journal reports. He described the scenario as a "Goldilocks moment," in which fast, sustained growth occurs alongside inflation and slowly rising interest rates.

Dimon believes there's a way to solidify even longer-term growth, as well. In the letter, he called for a new version of an American "Marshall Plan" — referring to the U.S. aid initiative to rebuild Western Europe after World War II. The strategy would include affordable child care, streamlined safety-net programs, and job training that would result in higher-wage jobs and heftier labor force participation. He noted the strategy will likely require increased taxes on the wealthy, but argued people would accept that if they "thought their taxes were going toward helping the poor and disadvantaged." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

mystery solved?
Dave Chappelle reveals celebrities left 'dirty notes' at the White House for Trump staff

8:52 a.m.

It was celebrities all along.

Comedian Dave Chappelle has revealed in a new interview that "dirty notes" left for former President Donald Trump's staff at the White House, which Trump officials apparently thought were from aides to former President Barack Obama, were actually put there by celebrities.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham in 2019 claimed that when Trump officials came into the White House, "we had notes left behind that said 'you will fail,' 'you aren't going to make it.'" Former Obama officials seemed to have no idea what she was talking about, and now, Chappelle has shed some light on why, claiming the true culprit was a group of unnamed celebrities who were at the White House for an event before Trump took office.

"Remember when the Trump administration moved in, they said, 'the Obama staff left dirty notes for us in all the drawers and all the cabinets,'" Chappelle explained. "Now, I saw this happening. I'm not going to say who did it, but it was celebrities writing all this crazy s--- and putting them all over there."

So there you go: mystery solved. Chappelle has evidently been enjoying being among the only people with clarity on the situation, noting that when he saw the story hit the news, "I laughed real hard." Brendan Morrow

